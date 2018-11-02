A restaurant next to the Saudi Embassy in Mayfair is on fire and smoke can be seen for miles.

Six fire engines and about 40 firefighters are tackling the fire at a restaurant in Curzon Street, in Mayfair, on Friday morning (November 2).

The London Fire Brigade have confirmed the fire is not at the Saudi Arabian Embassy nextdoor.

It is believed to have started in the extraction system at the restaurant near Chesterfield Street.

The fire brigade’s 999 control centre has received 15 calls to the fire.

Firefighters were sent out at 9.17am. Fire crews from Soho, Lambeth, Chelsea and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

