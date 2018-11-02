A restaurant next to the Saudi Embassy in Mayfair is on fire and smoke can be seen for miles.
Six fire engines and about 40 firefighters are tackling the fire at a restaurant in Curzon Street, in Mayfair, on Friday morning (November 2).
The London Fire Brigade have confirmed the fire is not at the Saudi Arabian Embassy nextdoor.
It is believed to have started in the extraction system at the restaurant near Chesterfield Street.
The fire brigade’s 999 control centre has received 15 calls to the fire.
Firefighters were sent out at 9.17am. Fire crews from Soho, Lambeth, Chelsea and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.
Fire under control
The fire is now under control but firefighters are staying there to damp down any remaining hot spots.
Where exactly is the fire?
The fire is at a restaurant to the left of the green in this map, just by the Saudi Embassy.
How the fire looks from outside
Fire in extraction system
The fire brigade says the restaurant’s extraction system is on fire from the ground floor up to the third floor.