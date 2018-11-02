Drivers are warned of hour long queues on the M4 following a crash near Brentford.
Traffic is particularly bad between Brentford and Hayes .
Highways England reports a multi-vehicle crash took place on the eastbound side at Junction 2 at the Great West Road earlier on Friday morning (November 2) and traffic is as far back as Junction 3 at Hayes.
One lane was closed while emergency services worked at the scene and recovered the vehicles but the entire road has since reopened.
This does not mean traffic worries are over, however, with congestion stretching around four miles and waiting times as long as one hour.
Traffic is moving slowly as a result and as yet there is no expected time for normal conditions to resume.
To keep up to date with the traffic developments on the M4, follow our live coverage in our blog below.
All lanes open but...
All lanes closures have been lifted but there is still a lot of traffic to get through. It’s 50 minutes between Brentford and Hayes right now.
Chiswick Roundabout is bad
There’s traffic around the roundabout - and it’s particularly bad on Cedars Road with delays of around 16 minutes.
One lane now closed
Now one lane has been closed between Junction 1 at Chiswick and Junction 2 at Brentford, with congestion reaching Hogarth roundabout.