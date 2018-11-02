Drivers are warned of hour long queues on the M4 following a crash near Brentford.

Traffic is particularly bad between Brentford and Hayes .

Highways England reports a multi-vehicle crash took place on the eastbound side at Junction 2 at the Great West Road earlier on Friday morning (November 2) and traffic is as far back as Junction 3 at Hayes.

One lane was closed while emergency services worked at the scene and recovered the vehicles but the entire road has since reopened.

This does not mean traffic worries are over, however, with congestion stretching around four miles and waiting times as long as one hour.

Traffic is moving slowly as a result and as yet there is no expected time for normal conditions to resume.

To keep up to date with the traffic developments on the M4, follow our live coverage in our blog below.