A pedestrian died in London when they were reportedly hit by a window pane that is understood to have fallen 27 floors from a penthouse flat.
The window is believed to have fallen from a block of flats on the Albert Embankment, just by the River Thames, shortly before 11am on Tuesday (October 2).
The victim, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services arrived, reports The Mirror .
A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 10.42am to reports of a man injured in Albert Embankment.
"The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are underway to trace his next of kin."
It is believed that the glass panel fell fell around 250 feet from a penthouse at The Corniche development on the south bank of the Thames where apartments cost up to £6million.
The spokesman added: "At this early stage in the investigation, it is believed he was hit by something falling from a building.
"Officers remain at the scene. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed. Enquiries continue."
Additional reporting by Stephen Beech from The Mirror.
'There was lots of blood everywhere'
Scrap metal dealer Mr Riley said he was driving past shortly after the incident when he saw the victim laying on his back.
“There was lots of blood everywhere...it was very, very distressing,” the 59-year-old told the Press Association.
“There were a lot of labourers standing, looking and pointing up at the window and down at him but no one was going near him.”
Describing the victim as a middle-aged white man, he said at first he thought someone had fallen, but realised they would not have been blown that far.
He said a gust of wind must have caught the pane and blown it towards the base of Embankment Park Plaza where the victim was killed.
'Totally distressing'
The Mirror reports Paddy Riley, 59, saw the aftermath of the horror accident and said the victim was a man middle-aged man in his forties.
He said he was wearing a grey jumper that was covered in blood.
“It was very bad, I would call it totally distressing,” he added.
Statement from the coach company
It has been reported that the victim was a coach driver for Clarkes of London - though this has not been confirmed.
A spokesperson for the company said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the victim’s family.
“It is not appropriate for us to comment any further while the Police investigate this tragedy and speak to the next of kin.”
'Glass everywhere'
The Mirror also reports Jermaine Dawes, 32, a builder who works near the scene, said: “I came back from lunch and I saw glass everywhere.
“Police were all over the road, he wasn’t moving, it was such a mess.
“The man is dead, that’s for sure; an ambulance came and picked him up.”
He added: “They say it was a faulty panel, but that place has only just been done.
“I heard that it was a bus driver.”
'Big Shock'
The Daily Mirror has reported a couple of witness accounts.
A witness, who asked not to be named, said: “The man was a coach driver for Clarkes of London.
“He came out of the Riverbank Plaza Hotel and he was hit - he had been using the toilet.
“It is a big shock, nobody expects this to happen, especially round here.”
London Ambulance Service statement
A spokesperson said: “We were called at 10:38am to Albert Embankment to reports of an incident.
“We sent an incident response officer, two motorcycle responders, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew.
“Sadly, a person was dead at the scene.”
The incident happened outside Park Plaza Hotel
A hotel spokesman has told GetWestLondon: “We are aware of an incident that occurred outside the hotel this morning. It is being investigated by our team on site with the assistance of emergency services.
“A statement will be issued by the hotel management at a later stage.”
Nearby worker heard from customers
Vak Pher, who works at the Texaco petrol station just yards from the scene, said customers told him someone had died a couple of hours ago.
“I don’t know exactly what happened but some of the customers said it suddenly happened, they told us about two hours ago,” he told GetWestLondon.