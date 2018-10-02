A pedestrian died in London when they were reportedly hit by a window pane that is understood to have fallen 27 floors from a penthouse flat.

The window is believed to have fallen from a block of flats on the Albert Embankment, just by the River Thames, shortly before 11am on Tuesday (October 2).

The victim, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services arrived, reports The Mirror .

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 10.42am to reports of a man injured in Albert Embankment.

"The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are underway to trace his next of kin."

It is believed that the glass panel fell fell around 250 feet from a penthouse at The Corniche development on the south bank of the Thames where apartments cost up to £6million.

The spokesman added: "At this early stage in the investigation, it is believed he was hit by something falling from a building.

"Officers remain at the scene. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed. Enquiries continue."

Additional reporting by Stephen Beech from The Mirror.