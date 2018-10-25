A major road in Hounslow has been closed after a collision – believed to involve two cars.
Hounslow police are on the scene in Heston Road, near Church Road, and are being assisted by the London Fire Brigade .
A police spokeswoman told GetWestLondon they were called just before 5pm on Thursday (October 25) and the collision is believed to involve two cars.
No serious injuries have been reported at this stage, she added.
Hounslow MPS tweeted: “We are currently dealing with road traffic collision and being assisted by @HounslowFire at Heston Rd near Church Rd #Heston.
“Please allow extra time for your journey. This will also affect bus routes.”
No arrests but one taken to hospital
A police spokeswoman has said no arrests have been made but one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.
A passer-by is just glad there aren't any injuries
Kash Bhatti, 69, was walking to the library from his home in Durham Avenue when he saw the car on its roof.
The father-of-three said: “It had already happened when I got there and there was no traffic. I walked from my house and saw there is something wrong then I saw the buses standing there and I saw the car turned upside down.
“The main thing is nobody got injured and there is still traffic all in the area.”
Fire brigade arrived in two minutes
Firefighters were called at 5.04pm and were there by 5.06pm. They left at 5.29pm, however, and confirmed nobody was trapped so there was no need for them to cut the car.
Car overturned
This looks nasty. We’ll update you with any injuries (if any) when we know.
'Debris' on the road
Wile local police say they are on the scene with the fire brigade, Scotland Yard’s press team says it’s not something the police are handling - and it looks like it’s a case of debris on the road.
There was a traffic collision and the road is still closed - that much we know. But there aren’t any more details on the collision at this point.
Where in Heston Road?
So the collision was on Heston Road, near Church Road, which is the other major road to the west on this map.
Don't go there
Police and the fire brigade are working together on this one. It’s best to avoid the area completely if you can.