A major road in Hounslow has been closed after a collision – believed to involve two cars.

Hounslow police are on the scene in Heston Road, near Church Road, and are being assisted by the London Fire Brigade .

A police spokeswoman told GetWestLondon they were called just before 5pm on Thursday (October 25) and the collision is believed to involve two cars.

No serious injuries have been reported at this stage, she added.

Hounslow MPS tweeted: “We are currently dealing with road traffic collision and being assisted by @HounslowFire at Heston Rd near Church Rd #Heston.

“Please allow extra time for your journey. This will also affect bus routes.”

