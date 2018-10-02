The London Overground has been suspended between Highbury & Islington and Stratford stations after reports of a stabbing taking place at Hackney Central.
London Overground tweeted there has been a customer incident at the station and posts on social media claim a passenger pulled out a knife on a train.
Joe Street tweeted: “Avoid Hackney Central. Some guy just pulled out a knife on my overground train and the staff are saying he stabbed someone. Absolutely terrifying.”
London Overground tweeted: "Evening all, we currently have no service between Highbury & Islington and Stratford.
"This is while we deal with a customer incident at Hackney Central. Updates to follow."
It later confirmed that services had been suspended between Canonbury and Stratford.
Follow our live updates on the incident in our blog below.
BTP confirm stabbing
In a tweet, the British Transport Police have said: “Officers are appealing for information after a man was stabbed at Hackney Central Overground Station around 6pm this evening. Anyone with information should contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 - quoting reference 512 of 02/10/2018.”
'Everyone was falling on top of each other'
Father-of-two Bunmi Ogunleye, who was on the carriage when the stabbing happened, said people were screaming and “falling on top of each other”.
Pulling into Hackney Central after getting on at Imperial Wharf, the 58-year-old told GetWestLondon everyone on the carriage ran away from the incident.
“A few people tried to help the victim once the train stopped because he was bleeding a lot,” he said.
“Before the train stopped everyone was running, screaming and falling on top of each other, it was a moving train.”
British Transport Police dealing with incident
The BTP is heading the investigation but yet to comment on what exactly happened. We will let you know as soon as they say anything.