The London Overground has been suspended between Highbury & Islington and Stratford stations after reports of a stabbing taking place at Hackney Central.

London Overground tweeted there has been a customer incident at the station and posts on social media claim a passenger pulled out a knife on a train.

Joe Street tweeted: “Avoid Hackney Central. Some guy just pulled out a knife on my overground train and the staff are saying he stabbed someone. Absolutely terrifying.”

London Overground tweeted: "Evening all, we currently have no service between Highbury & Islington and Stratford.

"This is while we deal with a customer incident at Hackney Central. Updates to follow."

It later confirmed that services had been suspended between Canonbury and Stratford.

