A man believed to be armed with a gun escaped onto the roof of a housing estate in north London when police arrived to carry out a search warrant.

Met Police went to an address in Mayville Estate in Stoke Newington at 8am on Wednesday (December 5) with a search warrant.

On arrival a man believed to be holding a gun made his way onto the roof of the property, according to police.

This prompted police to set up a cordon around the area.

A Met Police spokesman said the man has since come back into the property but no arrests have been made and police are still on the scene dealing with the ongoing incident.

Armed police are on the scene and pictures show a big police presence in the area, which has been completely taped off. No injuries have been reported.

