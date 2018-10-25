Around 20 people have been evacuated to keep them away from “plumes of black smoke” coming from a basement fire in Chelsea.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters are tackling a fire at an office block in King's Road.

The office block includes a car park at the basement level – and this is where firefighters believe an electrical fire started.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "An electrical fire is causing plumes of black smoke to vent out of the office block’s roof. Around 20 people have left the neighbouring properties as a precaution.

“The brigade was called at 3.17pm on Thursday (October 25). Fire crews from Kensington , Soho, Battersea, and Chelsea fire stations are attending the incident.”

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Follow our live blog below for the latest developments on the fire.