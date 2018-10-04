Chelsea Embankment is closed in both directions due to an unexploded bomb being discovered on a construction site.

Traffic is queuing on the A3212 as the area is taped off while the bomb, possibly dating back to the Second World War, is assessed.

A cordon is in place between Chelsea Bridge Road and Royal Hospital Road.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Embankment Gardens at 3.57pm [on Thursday, October 4] to reports of a possible WW2 ordnance found on a construction site.



“Officers and the London Ambulance Service are in attendance. The construction site has been evacuated as a precaution.



“A cordon and road closures are in place whilst emergency services deal.”

Queues are reportedly as far back as Sloane Square.

Traffic is also stretchig towards Vauxhall Bridge and back towards Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Bus route 360, heading towards South Kensington, has been diverted between Lupus Street and Lower Sloane Street. Passengers can board a bus at stop 'N' in Winchester Street or 'L' in Royal Hospital Road.

We will bring you updates from this ongoing situation: