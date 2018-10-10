Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Few things get a driver’s blood boiling more than inconsiderate parking – especially when it blocks you from getting where you need to go.

But parking in a spot meant for an ambulance , or in a way that would close down the space it needs, is on another level.

After all, there is a very good reason why they can go through red lights, it can literally be a matter of life and death.

But one audacious driver of a sleek Audi convertible doesn’t seem to agree.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) in Harrow shared a picture of the car parked on the clearest yellow lines you could see marked on any road.

Despite the words ‘ambulance only’ painted down in block capital letters, this driver parked up outside a GP surgery in Harrow .

And when an ambulance did come and actually needed the space, paramedics had no choice but to block the entrance to the surgery to bring the ramp down safely.

LAS Harrow tweeted: “We know it’s awkward parking at a GP surgery, but please don’t park in our bay. We’ve had to block the entrance to get out ramp down safely!”

