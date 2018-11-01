Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Rambo-style knife, drugs and shotgun ammunition were all seized in a series of early morning raids in Ealing and Hounslow .

Dozens of officers were briefed well before sunrise today (November 1) in a planned day of crackdown on knife crime in west London.

Six arrests have been made at the time of writing, one of which saw an officer hit around the head with a wooden plank.

GetWestLondon was invited to join police on a rainy day of action.

So what happened?

Officers based at stations around west London met at Ealing Police Station at 5.45am this morning and were briefed on a series of six search warrants ready for use.

Teams were first sent to a flat in Hounslow at 7.08am and quickly forced their way in.

A teenager was arrested for possession of cannabis with intent to supply – and officers found a large Rambo-style knife in the flat.

One policeman was luckily wearing a strong helmet for the next warrant as he was hit around the head with a wooden plank.

Thankfully, his helmet shielded him from any harm.

Who was involved?

Dozens of officers were involved in Operation Honeybadger, which aims to clamp down on knife crime and offensive weapons in west London.

The project is led by Sergeant Joe Toohey, who ran the briefings throughout the day based on intelligence gathered on the alleged activities of targets.

There was a clear strategy for each property, with officers blocking off any escape and even the designs of the front door included in briefings for the Method of Entry (MOE) team.

Who’s a good girl?

Izzy the dog played a key role in each search, rushing around the property hunting down drugs, cash or weapons that may be hidden from sight.

Izzy, whose full name is Metpol Jubilee Elizabeth for being born in the Queen’s diamond jubilee year, is trained in sniffing down passports, bank notes, fire arms and ammunition.

With handler-of-two-years Mick Scamell, Izzy helped to track down the full quantity of drugs during the searches.

Arrests made on a busy day for police There have been six arrests at the time of writing: One arrest – Possession with intent to supply cannabis (one large Rambo-style knife was found at the premises) One arrest – Possession of shotgun ammunition, assaulting police and possession of cananbis One arrest – Possession of an imitation firearm Two arrests – Immigration offences One arrest – Handling stolen goods

The searches were part of a busy day in Ealing, with an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) team setting up a stop area to call over any suspicious vehicles.

One van was pulled over and seized for a broken windscreen.

Uniformed and plain-clothes Officers trained in spotting suspicious body language or behaviour in Ealing Broadway, making one arrest for immigration offences outside Morrisons.