Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of Who Wants to be a Millionaire faced some very awkward television last night, after Jeremy Clarkson made a huge error on live television.

In a glaring error to match the 2017 Oscars when the wrong film was announced as the winner of Best Picture, the former Top Gear presenter told a contestant he had given the right answer when it was in fact wrong.

The contestant had lost a whopping £15,000 but for a fleeting moment though he had won £32,000 before the screen flashed up the correct answer.

Clarkson has taken over from Chris Tarrant as ITV looks to rediscover the popularity of the quiz show, which was a big hit before going off air in 2014.

But it turned into a TV nightmare when he told a contestant that he'd given the correct answer to a question that would win him £32,000.

The only problem was, it was the wrong answer.

In a bid to win £32,000 the contestant had to answer the question 'What type of wild animal is an ibex?'

The four possible answers were Goat, Pig, Hare and Deer.

The contestant confidently chose Deer as his final answer.

An equally confident Clarkson then said: "I'm not even going to look at the screen - that's the correct answer."

But to the horror of host and contestant alike, Goat was shown as the right answer.

A shocked Clarkson spluttered: "It isn't! What?! It is a deer. Is it not a deer? "I've seen them in Africa boinging along like deers!

"Oh no, you've just lost £15,000."

One stunned viewer tweeted: "I cannot believe what’s just happened on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire this would have never happened on Tarrant's watch hahahah."

Another called it the TV highlight of 2018 so far, adding: "As Jeremy Clarkson is so confident the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant was correct he doesn't bother looking at his screen to confirm before congratulating him. He was wrong, and the contestant lost £15,000."

Another said: "Omg Who Wants To Be A Millionaire imagine you think you've won 16 grand when you actually haven't. Love Jeremy Clarkson."

Along with 10 crying with laughter emojis, another show fan wrote: "OMG. Who Wants to Be A Millionaire.@JeremyClarkson made a right mess of that."

And: "HAHHAHA Jeremy Clarkson with the biggest blunder of all time on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire!!"

The moment inevitably created a social media storm, with Twitter users stumbling over themselves to ridicule Clarkson.

Natalie Durrant said: "No matter how awkward a moment gets in my life, at least it’ll never be Jeremy Clarkson telling someone they’ve won £32k awkward."

And Susan Hall said: "You could say Jeremy Clarkson had no I deer."