Murder, rape, assault, drug-dealing and fraud - these are some of the horrific crimes committed by those jailed in west London in September.

Victims endured awful beatings, vicious stabbings, devastating injuries and lost thousands of pounds to heartless criminals.

Three crooks even took money meant for the families who lost their homes and loved ones in the terrible Grenfell Tower fire.

Thanks to the hard work of police and prosecutors these callous men and women are now locked behind bars.

We've rounded up the most shocking crimes and the jail sentences handed out by judges in September.

Gumtree robber Abdullahi Ahmed

An 18-year-old from Hayes was jailed for eight years after he admitted setting up meetings with unsuspecting Gumtree sellers before robbing them at knife point.

Abdullahi Ahmed, of Central Avenue, used the popular classified ads website to arrange to meet sellers before threatening them with weapons and stealing the products he expressed interest in buying.

In the space of three weeks in spring 2018 he robbed six people, including a woman who was threatened with a knife in her own home.

The young thug was brought to justice after the incidents were reported separately to the Metropolitan Police and officers used phone records to piece events together.

Ahmed pleaded guilty to five counts of robbery and one count of theft at Harrow Crown Court on August 31 and was sentenced to eight years imprisonment.

Class A drug dealer Sher-Afghan Khattak

(Image: National Crime Agency)

A west London drug dealer who stashed a loaded gun in a locker at a health club in Acton was jailed for 13 years in September.

Sher-Afghan Khattak, 32, was originally arrested on May 18 on suspicion of a firearm offence and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after 12 wraps of cocaine were found in the car.

Police surveillance officers had been watching Khattak and had followed him as he left a health club on Bromyard Road in Acton.

Returning to the club later that day, they recovered a BBM gap pistol and loaded magazine in a rucksack in Khattak's locker.

A police search of Kattak's home in Milfoil Street, White City, seized further items which proved his involvement in Class A drug supply.

On September 3, Khattak pleaded guilty to both the firearm and drugs charges and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Fiancée-beater Erhan Sahin

(Image: Ed Willcox)

A jealous pub landlord was jailed for nine months after battering his fiancée following a night out enjoying a Harry Potter-themed meal.

Erhan Sahin, 29, dragged his partner Joyce Hope out of bed and "smacked her against the wall" in a drunken rage as she pleaded with him to stop at The Three Steps pub, which he ran on Cowley High Street.

The couple had been out in central London to catch a matinee show featuring one of Ms Hope's friends before making their way to the JK Rowling-inspired dinner on October 13, 2017.

The couple clashed after Ms Hope, 24, said she wanted to go home and was later bombarded with text messages from Sahin, accusing her of leaving hand-in-hand with a strange man and threatening to let her puppy loose when he got back.

Ms Hope wept in the witness box as she recalled being woken up by her raging partner who pummelled her face so hard she spat out one of her teeth.

A jury at the Old Bailey found Sahin guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and assault by beating on September 4.

Grenfell fraudster Antonio Gouveia

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A homeless man who fraudulently claimed more than £50,000 after pretending to be a victim of the Grenfell Tower fire was jailed in September.

Antonio Gouveia, 33, claimed to have lived in Flat 42 on the seventh floor of the tower, which burned down on June 14 last year, killing 72 people.

Gouveia claimed nine months free accommodation at a Marble Arch hotel, worth £155 a night, as well as £260 in emergency cash, a £249.99 Google Chromebook laptop. His hotel stay alone was worth a total of £53,456.76.

His fraud began to unravel when, in June 2018, the real residents of Flat 42 went to collect donated electronic devices and assistance funds, only to be told they had already been claimed.

Gouveia, of no fixed abode, was arrested and later guilty to fraud by false representation in court. He was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on September 6 to three years and two month's in prison.

Grenfell conman Yonatan Eyob

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A conman who shamelessly claimed to have escaped the Grenfell Tower fire to bag almost £90,000 of freebies has been jailed for six years and eight months.

Yonatan Eyob was also caught with "large amounts" of drugs in the hotel he was staying in after a bogus claim that he had survived the disaster.

The 26-year-old falsely claimed to have escaped a flat where five others died. He pretended to have been lodging in the flat with a friend for six months.

His lies led to Kensington and Chelsea Council spending £86,831.56 on him, with much of the money being spent on paying for emergency accommodation.

Eyob was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison at Isleworth Crown Court on September 7.

Mum-murderer Majid Butt

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A man who strangled his 71-year-old mum to death with the electrical charging cable of her mobility scooter has been jailed for life.

Majid Butt, strangled Onees Khatoon on May 13 at their home in Gade Close, Hayes, after she told him to leave the house and that she was cutting him out of her will.

The 51-year-old lost his temper, grabbed the charging cable for his mum's scooter and throttled her to death.

He then walked to Hayes Police station and admitted to officers what he had done.

Butt was given the mandatory life imprisonment sentence, but will be able to apply for release in 15 years and 10 months, in recognition of an early guilty plea.

Joshua Folorunso set fire to car used in fatal shooting

A man who set fire to a vehicle used in a fatal London shooting has been jailed for six years for perverting the course of justice.

Joshua Folorunso, 27, of Station Road, Loudwater, burned a stolen black VW Tiguan in a car park in Knowles Close, West Drayton, after it was used in the killing of Khalid Farah.

The 26-year-old was shot in the chest as he sat in his car by Malique Thompson-Hill, 22, and Jermiane Paul, 23, in Southall on November 11, last year.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Thompson-Hill and Paul were both found guilty of murder following a "painstaking" investigation by the Metropolitan Police. Both will spend a minimum of 30 years in jail.

Phone records revealed that a third man was involved in the incident - Folorunso was contacted numerous times throughout the day of the killing.

Folorunso was jailed for six years.

Violent White City gang

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Members of a White City estate gang who were feuding with a gang from Notting Hill have been jailed over a violent knife fight.

The gangs were feuding since the summer of 2016, often making drill rap music videos where they boasted of violent encounters with each other.

Eight members of the White City gang were jailed following an armed brawl with Notting Hill gang members involving machetes, knives, swords and wooden sticks.

One 16-year-old was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the back during the gang fight on September 15.

Nine youths from the estate were identified as being involved using CCTV and taken to court, where evidence shown included drill rap music videos describing the violent clash.

Eight gang members, aged between 16 and 20, were given a range of sentences for offences covering violent disorder and conspiracy to commit greivous bodily harm.

Immigration fraudster Harvinder Kaur Thethi

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A fraudster who tricked people in Hounslow into handing over thousands of pounds in the hope of getting help in processing immigration applications has been jailed for five years.

Harvinder Kaur Thethi, 46, posed as a barrister, solicitor and Home Office official to con her victims between June 2013 and September 2014.

Despite being totally unqualified received £68,000 from vulnerable people in payment for immigration related services which were promised but not delivered.

Kaur Thethi was found guilty of six counts of fraud by false representation at Southwark Crown Court in July and sentencing to five years in prison for the offences on September 6.

Knife-wielding attacker Viorel Radoi

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A knife-wielding hotelworker who repeatedly stabbed a maid colleague was jailed for 26 years and three months for her attempted murder.

Viorel Radoi, of The Fairway, Wembley, left the 24-year-old woman with multiple knife wounds after attacking her in the basement laundry of the hotel at Portman Square, in Marylebone, on April 20.

After her attacker fled the scene, the victim managed to call for assistance and was taken to hospital for surgery on her injuries.

Radoi, 43, later handed himself in to police and pleaded guilty to attempted murder in court. He was jailed for 26 years and three months at Harrow Crown Court on September 14.

Scumbag charity thief Thomas Colley

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The scumbag who was caught on camera stealing a charity collection box for a police officer battling cancer has been jailed for 26 weeks.

Thomas Colley, 33, from Hounslow , stole a collection tin for the 'Just Jade' appeal - which hopes to raise £250,000 so a Hounslow-based police officer can receive specialist cancer treatment in the US.

Mum-of-one Jade Goffin was given less than two years to live after being diagnosed with breast cancer and was told she won't live to see her daughter Eva's eighth birthday.

Colley pleaded guilty to the offence on September 17 and received a 26 week prison sentence and must pay £200 compensation to the ‘Just Jade’ charity, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Gun-in-sock crook Dylan Cronin

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A young criminal who hid a gun inside a sock on his windowsill has been jailed for six years.

Dylan Cronin, of Wood Road, in Brent, was arrested and charged on May 16 after police conducted an intelligence-led search at his home.

Officers searched Cronin’s room and discovered a small revolver-type firearm concealed inside a sock on a windowsill.

Ammunition was found inside another sock and a wardrobe, as well as £8,000 worth of cannabis.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty at Harrow Crown Court on September 13 to possession of a firearm, ammunition and class B drugs with an intent to supply and was jailed for six years.

Sick rapist Javad Mahdavi-Ashford

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A predator who took advantage of a young woman in need of money, before raping her, has been jailed for nine years.

Javad Mahdavi-Ashford, 43, first took advantage of his teenage victim in late 2015 while she was abroad, promising to send the then 19-year-old in exchange for nude photos.

When his victim had returned to the UK he called and harassed her, threatening to post the pictures on social media.

She agreed to go to his Hammersmith home on March 17, 2016, where he raped her.

Javad Mahdavi-Ashford pleaded guilty to rape and digital penetration two days into his trial at Isleworth Crown Court.

He was sentenced to nine years imprisonment on September 17.

Drugs-in-pants smuggler Maiya Kati

(Image: Surrey Police)

A West Drayton drug dealer has been jailed for 30 months after he was caught hiding 194 wraps of crack cocaine in his underwear.

Maiya Kati, of Ruffle Close, was stopped and arrested by Surrey Police after officers became concerned of the supply of Class A drugs.

A strip-search of Kati revealed he had concealed the crack cocaine and heroin wraps in his pants.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing Class A drugs and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Brutal shooter Yusuf Yusuf

A man who paralysed his victim from the chest down with a gunshot through the neck at close range was sentenced to 10 years in prison at the Old Bailey.

Yusuf Yusuf, 45, of no fixed abode, shot his 27-year-old victim in the early hours of February 1 in a Tottenham bedsit, severely disabling him for life and leaving him dependant on others.

The alleged motivation for the brutal attack occurred the previous evening outside a shop in Bruce Grove, when the victim told Yusuf he was "a nobody" after he intervened in an argument the man was having with the shop's owner.

Yusuf was given a sentence of 10 years for grievous bodily harm with intent and a concurrent sentence of nine years for possession of a firearm with intent to cause harm.

£1 million pound drug dealer Stuart Reid

(Image: NCA)

A drug dealer from Harrow who was found with 12 kilos of cocaine worth more than £1million in his car has been jailed for nine years.

Stuart Reid, 31, of Grange Road was stopped in his car on the North Circular Road in Ilford by Metropolitan Police officers on August 1 earlier this year.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 12 blocks of cocaine wrapped in brown paper on the back seat of the vehicle. The drugs had a street value of £1.2million.

Reid pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and was jailed for nine years on September 21 at a hearing at the Old Bailey.

Phone scamming gang that targeted the elderly

(Image: Hertfordshire Constabulary)

Members of a gang which targeted elderly victims by pretending to be police officers in a fraud worth nearly £330,000 were jailed in September.

The scam involved calling people, impersonating police, and telling them that they were investigating fraudulent activity on their bank accounts.

They would then ask the victims to withdraw large sums of money, convincing them it was part of the investigation, before either sending a "courier" to collect the cash or transferring the money to the account of a "financial mule".

Between March 1, 2016 and November 29, 2016, the gang were able to run the scam 34 times, earning them £328,086.

The gang members would predominantly target areas in London and Hertfordshire, including Harrow and the majority of their victims were elderly.

On September 21, six members of the gang were sentenced to a total of 27 and a half years in prison, while three were given suspended sentences.

Rapist footballer Montell Moore

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A former Charlton Athletic footballer who raped a teenage girl has been jailed for 11 years and six months.

Montell Moore, 22, of Trimmer Walk, Brentford, met his 17-year-old victim on Tinder and picked up her from a bus stop in the early hours of March 12, 2016.

The former Charlton midfielder took the girl to the house of his friend Sofian Zoberi, 23, where both men raped her.

The men were tried at Isleworth Magistrates' Court and found guilty on September 20.

Moore was jailed for 11 years and six months, while Zoberi was given an eight-and-a-half year prison sentence.

Cigarette smuggling gang caught red-handed

(Image: HMRC)

Gang members from Uxbridge , Ealing and Harrow who attempted to smuggle cigarettes hidden in pallets of floor underlay to evade £1million in duty have been jailed for a total of 10 years.

Six men – four from London and two from Lancashire – were caught red-handed by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers at a storage facility in Darwen, Lancashire, with more than 3.7 million illegal Richmond, L&M and Brass band cigarettes.

HMRC investigators found three of the men loading laundry bags stuffed with cigarettes into a hire van at a Premier Mill industrial unit in January this year.

Two other gang members were found at the back of the unit removing boxes of cigarettes hidden in pallets of floor underlay and putting them into more laundry bags.

In total the gang members were sentenced to 10 years in prison when they appeared at Preston Crown Court on September 27.

Lavish Grenfell Tower thief Jenny McDonagh

A disgraced Kensington and Chelsea Council worker who stole more than £60,000 meant for Grenfell Tower victims to fund her own lavish lifestyle has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Jenny McDonagh, of Willrose Crescent, Abbey Wood, spent the money on trips abroad, beauty treatments and expensive meals after the council hired her as a finance worker to hand cash to survivors in October last year.

Colleagues said McDonagh “always had very vocal views of [other] Grenfell fraudsters, often talking openly about how disgusted she was with these people and that what they were doing was awful”.

But in reality she had helped herself to £62,062 from cash meant for survivors. She even carried on spending this money after her arrest on August 1.

The 39-year-old was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on September 28 to five-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to fraud and theft.

Drunken thug Harry Goodwin-Sims

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A drunken thug who knocked a pensioner to the ground in Camden has been jailed for six years for manslaughter.

Harry Goodwin-Sims, 29, pushed Ourania Lambrou during a drunken rage in Camden Road on March 31.

Ms Lambrou died from a haemorrhage in hospital as a result of the incident.

He was sentenced to six years in prison at Inner London Crown Court on September 28 and an additional two months for assaulting a police officer while in custody.

Violent teenage knife attacker

A teenager who stabbed his victim in the chest and left him needing full-time care for the rest of his life will spend 10 years in prison.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty on September 28 at Blackfriars Crown Court to grievous bodily harm with intent.

He stabbed victim Dwayne Kevin Buchanan, 30, at 11.38am in Kennington Road, Lambeth, on March 23 last year.

The Metropolitan Police said Dwayne needed heart surgery and suffered a serious brain injury.

He remained in hospital for four months before being transferred to a rehabilitation centre and will need full-time care for the rest of his life.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a further five years on licence.

Bus pervert Mohammed Marinov

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A sick pervert who sexually assaulted girls on their way to school has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Enfield man Mohammed Marinov, 27, sexually assaulted four girls, some in school uniform, and a woman between January 25 and May 2 this year and was finally arrested on June 8.

His attacks took place while travelling on the busy 279 and 34 bus routes, often early in the morning.

Marinov pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one of outraging public decency on September 7. He was handed his prison sentence on September 28, at the same court.