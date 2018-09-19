Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the scorching hot weather now long gone, it's officially time to switch up your clothes and move to some more warmer attire.

In celebration of the colder climates and change to trends, intu Uxbridge is asking locals to star in a fashion competion.

The shopping centre invites men and women, aged 18 and over, of all shapes and sizes to appear in a professional photo shoot wearing outfits from popular retailers.

Then every week, for five weeks, one modelling photo will be released on their Facebook page where followers will guess which shops the clothes are from in hope of winning a £25 gift card.

(Image: Gill Prince/intuUxbridge)

Natasha House, at intu Uxbridge said, “We wanted to do something a little different for the new season and to involve our shoppers as much as possible.

"Personally, it is my favourite season for fashion and our retailers have some amazing pieces already in-store.

"I look forward to seeing all the entries and the results of what will be an amazing shoot.”

Overall five people will be chosen to model for the competition and models will receive their digital images and a gift from intu Uxbridge.

If you want to model and appear in the competition, all you have to do is email the following information: name, age and contact information along with a short 50-word blurb on why you want to take part to: Uxbridge.information@intu.co.uk

Applications close on Friday September 21 and entrants must be available on September 26 for the photo shoot.

You can follow the competition on the intu Uxbridge Facebook page .