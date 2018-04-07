Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a stabbing at an office building in Ealing.

Emergency services were called at 3.34pm on Thursday, March 22 to a commercial premises in Norbreck Parade, Hanger Lane to reports of a male stabbed.



The victim, a 22-year-old man, was found at the scene with stab wounds.



The attacker ran off towards Lytham Grove and Cleveley Crescent, the Met Police has said.

Police have identified a man they wish to speak to about the incident.

The victim was taken to a central London hospital but his injuries were later deemed as being not life threatening and he was discharged.



There have been no arrests at this stage.

Officers from Ealing CID are investigating and are treating the incident as an attempted murder.



DC Leanne Ticehurst, leading the investigation, said: "This was a shocking unprovoked attack on a young man in his place of work. The victim thankfully did not sustain serious injury, but the outcome could have been far worse.



"Enquiries into the circumstances continue, and it is important that we trace the attacker as soon as possible.

"If you recognise the man in the picture, we could urge you to call us right away and give us a name."

The man is described as white, aged between 35 and 45, with an Eastern European accent. He was wearing a black beanie hat, black jacket and dark boots and trousers.



Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call Ealing CID on 07825 114 094 or 101, quoting 4909/22march.Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.