Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shameless illegal immigrant made up a romance with a Grenfell resident in a bid to stay in the country.

Mohammed Syed Rinku claimed he was in a relationship with an occupant and living in the tower block at the time of the fire which killed 72 people.

He applied to stay in the UK but his story was discovered to be a pack of lies.

While his claims were being checked out he was given £5,070.26 to help him get by.

But he will now be forced to pay back £4,044.36 from his bank accounts.

The 46-year-old pleaded guilty today (Tuesday, October 9) to fraud and admitted lying in a bid to stay in the country.

Rinku, who is of no fixed address, was jailed for 18 months at Isleworth Crown Court .

Other Grenfell fraudsters

Homeless Derrick Peters, 58, lied about living in Grenfell Tower to get a shorter sentence for burglary.

He was put behind bars after falsely telling a judge he had lost all his belongings in the fire.

His lies meant he was put up in four-star hotel accommodation worth £38,784, funded by Kensington and Chelsea Council .

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Peters, who pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud and perverting the course of justice, was sentenced to six years in jail.

Tommy Brooks, 52, and Elaine Douglas, 51, were described as "parasitic" after they claimed to be victims of the devastating fire to freeload a combined £125,000 in financial support.

The duo claimed they had lived on the 19th floor of the building but they had been staying with friends on the night of the tragedy.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Douglas had claimed £67,125.35 and Brooks had received £58,396.89 in financial support after the fire as well as free hotel accommodation by the time their fraud was discovered by the authorities.

They were sentenced on July 13, with Douglas receiving three years in prison and Brooks receiving three years and three months.

To read about other fraudsters caught exploiting the Grenfell Tower disaster, click here .