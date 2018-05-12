The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched a search for a man with a serious head injury who left St Mary’s Hospital, in Paddington.

Fidel Knight, of Cricklewood, was attacked on Cricklewood Lane on April 4 and sustained a head injury.

The 39-year-old was being treated at St Mary’s Hospital, though Police say he still needs “urgent medical treatment”.

Police say Fidel left hospital with a family member at about 8pm on Tuesday (May 8). He did not return and now doctors and police are concerned for his welfare because he needs ongoing treatment.

A hospital order is in place, requiring police to return Fidel to hospital for urgent medical treatment when he is found.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

It is believed Fidel may have been seen at Starbucks, in Muswell Hill, on Thursday (May 10), as it was noted that a man matching his description appeared to be disorientated.

Fidel is described as very thin, and he may still be wearing a bandage over his head or his eye. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

He has no previous history of violence; however officers are concerned that Fidel may become agitated if approached due to his serious head injury.

Anyone who may have seen Fidel is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at Barnet via 101, quoting reference 8331/ 8May. For an immediate sighting, please call 999.