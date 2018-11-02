Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are searching for a male who fired a gun in Enfield as officers remain at the scene gathering evidence.

Met Police Officers were called to Bounces Road at 5.31am on Friday (November 2) after reports of a male firing shots in the street before making off in a vehicle.

St Edmund’s Catholic Primary School and Eldon Primary School are both within a short walk of Bounces Road, on Hertford Road and Eldon Road respectively.

No injuries have been reported and there is no further information on the gunman at this time.

Police have set up a crime scene and the road is closed both ways from Saint Peter's Road to Hertford Road and shell casings have been recovered.

The 191 and W8 buses are not running through the road.

No arrests have been made.

If you think you have any information that could help police call 101 immediately. You won’t need to give your name.