A man travelling on the London Underground was verbally abused by another passenger who made homophobic remarks, police said.

The victim boarded the Jubilee Line service at Westiminster at 9.15pm on September 12 and heard a man making "racial comments".

The same man then turned his attention to the victim and made homophobic comments, according to British Transport Police (BTP).

As the victim tried to film the incident, the suspect “grabbed the man’s phone and kicked him” as he alighted the train at Stratford.

BTP have released a CCTC image of a man they wish to speak to who they believe will help the investigation.

Anybody who recognises the man or who has information which may help police is asked to call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 151 of 10/10/18.

Alternatively contact Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.