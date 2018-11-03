Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A massive haul of Class A drugs worth £30,000 and dangerous weapons were seized in a raid at a home in Edgware.

Harrow police discovered a “big quantity” of heroin, cocaine and more than a kilo of cannabis from a property in Orchard Grove.

After finding ammunition, a specialist police team was called in and they found a Taser stun gun – which is illegal to carry – and a knife hidden in the garden.

Three men were arrested – with police adding that an attempt was made to flush some of the evidence down the toilet.

Inspector Tanya Sprunks said: “As a result of our proactive police operation, these men were caught red-handed with a big quantity of class A drugs and illegal weapons.

“Once they realised we were on to them, they tried to get rid of the evidence by flushing some of the drugs down the toilet – which, unfortunately for them, did not work.

“We will continue to work with our partners in the borough to crack down on the supply of illegal drugs across Harrow and London, which can and often does fuel further violence and exploitation.”

Councillor Krishna Suresh at Harrow Borough Council promised to continue working with police to “clean up the borough”.

He also urged residents to keep a keen eye out and let the police know if they have any information on other properties where there is suspicious behaviour.

“We jointly need to tackle these kinds of antisocial behaviour issues in our community head-on, as they can lead to gang-related crime. I commend the police for their swift and urgent action,” he said.

If anyone is concerned about friends or family members involved in gangs, you can ask to be contacted by your local gangs unit, by contacting police via 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.