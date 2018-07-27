Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An analysis of the latest crime statistics has revealed the most and least dangerous places to live in Hillingdon .

The borough is made up of approximately 22 wards including Ruislip , Uxbridge , Heathrow Villages and West Drayton .

Figures recorded by the Metropolitan Police - available on www.police.uk - show that a total of 2,249 crimes were reported in the borough during May 2018 with crimes being broken down by ward and type of crime commited.

We have ranked Hillingdon's policing areas in order of the amount of crimes recorded, with a break down of the five "most dangerous" areas.

1.) Townfield

Up from 165 reported crimes in April, the latest figures published show Townfield to be the most dangerous ward in the borough with 196 reported crimes.

If we break down a selection of the figures further we see 47 were violence and sexual offences, 45 were related to anti-social behaviour, 33 were shoplifting related.

With the highest volume of crimes taking place on or near Bullsbridge road.

Peter Curling, Labour councillor for Townfield said: "Whilst it is shocking and disappointing to see that my own ward of Townfield has the highest number of crimes reported in Hillingdon, higher crime figures in more densely populated areas are not surprising.

"One of the key aspects of tackling crime is tackling the causes of crime. Poverty, community provision, lack of opportunity, which can all lead to people turning towards crime."

"To truly tackle crime, we need to remove the triggers that push people towards deviance. It also does not help that the police service has been cut to the bone by this Government, causing resources to be scarcer and less opportunity for intervention."

"I and my fellow Labour Councillors work closely with the local police teams and various other agencies to tackle all sorts of anti-social behaviour and crime."

2.) Heathrow Villages

The Heathrow Villages come in second, however it is noticeably down on the 205 crimes reported in April, with 176 crimes being reported in May.

Whilst you might expect car thefts to be one of the most common reported crimes in the Heathrow village ward, it's actually violence and sexual offences with 47 reported in May alone.

Yes, there was just 33 reported instances of vehicle crime in the area making sexual offences more common.

3.) West Drayton

West Drayton comes in third place with 169 crimes reported, the most common being anti-social behaviour with 59 cases reported.

4.) Yeading

Down from 182 reported crimes in April, Yeading had 161 reported crimes according to the most recent figures.

Not surprisingly vehicle crime and antisocial behaviour are the most reported crimes in Yeading, with police promising to crack down on street racing there.

5.) Barnhill

Barnhill has seen 148 crimes reported, just one down from Aprils figures which saw 149 recorded.

The most commonly reported crime was violence and sexual offences.

Full list of reported crimes in Hillingdon by each ward:

1.) Townfield -196 crimes

2.) Heathrow Villages - 172 crimes

3.) West Drayton - 169 crimes

4.) Yeading - 161 crimes

5.) Barnhill -148 crimes

6.) Brunel - 147 crimes

7.) Yiewsley -146 crimes

8.) Pinkwell - 138 crimes

9.) Botwell -130 crimes

10.) Uxbridge North -125 crimes

11.) Uxbridge South - 121 crimes

12.) West Ruislip - 93 crimes

13.) East Cote and East Ruislip - 80 crimes

14.) Northwood Hills -73 crimes

15.) Charville - 68 crimes

16.) Cavendish - 66 crimes

17.) Northwood - 57 crimes

18.) Harefield - 55 crimes

19.) Ruislip Manor- 53 crimes

20.) Ickenham - 51 crimes