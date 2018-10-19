Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage girl is missing and police need your help to find her.

Hayley Burrows is 16 and hasn’t been seen since she was in Northampton but she is now believed to be in west London.

The teenager, who is described as a ‘high risk missing person’ by Harrow Borough Police, was wearing a Ralph Lauren polo when she was last seen.

She was also wearing jeans and Nike trainers.

Harrow police have tweeted a picture of Hayley to urge residents to keep an eye out for the teen, who could be in Hillingdon, Hounslow, Brent, Harrow or Ealing.

If you see Hayley, pictured above, dial 999 immediately and tell them you have seen her.

You’ll need to use reference number 18MIS041869 to police.