The ‘French Spiderman’ who scaled Heron Tower on Thursday (October 25) has been arrested by police.

Emergency services were taken away from genuine emergencies, according to a police statement, and the climb posed a “significant level of risk” to people’s safety.

Commander Karen Baxter form City of London Police said: “The incident this afternoon has had a considerable impact on police, other emergency services and the local community.

“Our officers, the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service all attended this incident taking them away from genuine emergencies.

“Road closures meant a significant disturbance to local transport and businesses and their staff in the building were also considerably affected.

“While the incident has caused immense disruption to everyday business in the City of London it also posed a significant level of risk to the safety or people in and around Heron Tower at the time.”

Roads around the area were cordoned off by police but have since reopened.

