‘French Spiderman’ Alain Robert is climbing one of London’s tallest buildings and a video shows him coolly making his way up.

Daredevil Alain, who has previously climbed the Burj Khalifa, is taking on the Salesforce Tower – formerly known as Heron Tower.

Uniformed City of London Police officers arrived at 1.37pm on Thursday (October 25) set up a taped cordon stopping traffic around the building and ushered the growing crowd to move back and keep out of the road.

The video zooms in on him grabbing on the tower and making impressive strides towards the top.

The 56-year-old daredevil, who is known for scaling skyscrapers with his bare hands, said before his climb: "I fully feel alive when my life is at stake. It may sound a bit scary and crazy but this is the way it is."

The illegal ascent of the 662ft (202m) tower - now known as the Salesforce Tower - is with no safety gear, without a rope and with bare hands.

Mr Robert is in prime condition - he is 5ft 5in and weighs about 7st 12lb (50kg), with a low fat ratio of bones to muscle which helps his extreme athleticism and skill.

