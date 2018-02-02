The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seasonal flu levels in west London remain high but "there are signs activity is stabilising", officials have confirmed.

A published by Public Health England (PHE) on Thursday (February 1) found seasonal flu continues to circulate across the area.

However, statistics show there has been a 7% reduction in flu hospitalisation rate and a 26% reduction in flu intensive care admission rate.

According to PHE, the main strains circulating continue to be flu A(H3N2), A(H1N1) and Flu B.

Richard Pebody, acting head of the respiratory diseases department at PHE, said: "We are continuing to see flu circulate, with signs that flu activity is stabilising.

"Rates of vaccination across all those eligible for the vaccine have increased on last season and we have vaccinated an additional one and a half million people.

"We are currently seeing a mix of flu types, including the A(H3N2) strain that circulated last winter in the UK and then in Australia and flu B.

"The best form of protection against flu is to get the vaccine if you are eligible and to practice good respiratory and hand hygiene, although we are now coming to the end of the vaccine season."

PHE has confirmed this is the most significant flu season since 2010/11, particularly in terms of GP activity, but it is now less severe.

Public officials have warned people with flu symptoms to catch coughs and sneezes in a tissue, bin it, and then wash their hands afterwards to kill the germs.

They have also asked those with symptoms to avoid having unnecessary contact with others.

Flu symptoms include a sudden fever, aching body, feeling tired, chesty cough, sore throat and nausea.

For information on how to protect yourself and others, including vaccination, and what to do if you think you may have influenza visit the NHS choices pages on flu here .

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .