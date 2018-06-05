Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With hayfever affecting 1 in 5 of us in the UK it's been bad news this week for many people around London and the south east, which has been seeing 'very high' pollen levels.

And unfortunately, that 'VH' is here to stay on the weather forecast 's ominously red pollen count indicator until the weekend.

So hayfever sufferers have been getting those symptoms they know only too well - the runny eyes, that itch in the corner of your nose you just can't shift, a tickle at the back of your throat. And then, uh-oh...

At its worst, you can spend the entire day or night rubbing your eyes so red that you look like you've been crying all the way through a binge-watch of This Is Us, you're practically sneezing your face off every minute - and eventually you just need to lay down, but then you get all congested and end up sounding like Darth Vader because you can only breathe through your mouth.

May moving into June and July is typically when the hayfever season peaks, but why has it been particularly troublesome this week?

Grahame Madge, Met Office spokesman, said: "The reason why pollen levels are very high is the fact that we have weather conditions which are conducive to the release and spread of pollen.

"There are relatively still conditions, reasonably fine and dry - all of those will mean that pollen will easily spread. These are also the right conditions for plants to be releasing pollen."

"Additionally, combined with the fact that in the south we're into summer and entering the grass pollen season, it will be increasingly dominated by grass pollen which we know affects far more sufferers," he added.

Which is to say that up until now it's been mainly tree pollen floating around since mid-February.

The grass pollen season runs from May until mid-September, according to the Met Office, with a two-month peak throughout June and July.

Mr Madge added: "There will be a lot of variation locally with the conditions, but sufferers do need to be aware that we may get very high levels.

"It may be tempered a bit by thunderstorms and thundery activity forecast for Thursday."

So the pollen count for Thursday (June 7) is forecast to change from 'very high' to just 'high', but then it's back up again for Friday and Saturday before we might see some respite.

Hayfever symptoms sneezing and coughing

runny or blocked nose

itchy, red or watery eyes

itchy throat, mouth, nose and ears

loss of smell

pain around the temples and forehead

headache

earache

feeling tired Source: NHS

How can I treat hayfever?

The NHS says:

put Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen

wear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen getting into your eyes

shower and change your clothes after you've been outside to wash pollen off

stay indoors whenever and wherever possible

keep windows and doors shut as much as possible

vacuum regularly and dust with a damp cloth

buy a pollen filter for the air vents in your car and a vacuum cleaner with a special HEPA filter

You can also buy eye drops and antihistamines from most pharmacies to relieve your symptoms.

In some cases your GP might prescribe steroids.

If steroids and other hayfever treatments don't work, your GP may refer you for immunotherapy.

This means you'll be given small amounts of pollen, as an injection or tablet, to slowly build up your immunity to it.

But it's not all bad news - apparently drinking gin and tonic can help get rid of hayfever , hooray!