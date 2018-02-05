The video will start in 8 Cancel

There have been more than 50 cases of scarlet fever reported in west London in January alone, new figures have revealed.

In the first four weeks of 2018, 51 suspected cases of the contagious disease were reported in the area, Public Health England (PHE) has said.

According to PHE, the number of reports nearly doubled compared to the same period last year.

In 2017, there were 29 recorded cases, and 31 in 2016.

Over the four-week period to January 28, Harrow and Hounslow has seen the highest number of cases, with 12 each, up from six and three respectively in the same weeks in 2017.

There were also eight cases in Ealing with eight cases, five cases in Hillingdon, four each in Hammersmith and Fulham and Kensington and Chelsea, and three each in Brent and Westminster.

The condition, which can affected anyone, is more prevalent between the months of December and April.

Characterised by a distinctive pink rash, the illness can cause sore throats, headaches and high temperatures, as well as swelling of the tongue.

Symptoms develop within a week of being infected.

Nationally across England and Wales, 2,128 suspected cases of the fever were reported to PHE in January.

The number of reported scarlet fever cases in England and Wales is at its highest level for this time of year since at least 2011, when only 186 cases were reported.

Scarlet fever was a leading cause of infant death in the past. For more information on scarlet fever, visit the NHS website.

