Concerns have been raised over how to retain care workers in a central London borough, as a major local government contractor faces collapse.

Westminster City Council audit and performance committee members expressed concerns at the news that Allied Health, which holds contracts with hundreds of councils around the United Kingdom to care for elderly and vulnerable patients, was in financial difficulty.

A report delivered to the committee on Monday evening described the home care market nationwide as "fragile".

A review of London's services had found margins were tight, recruitment was challenging and there were few savings to be made from lowering home care providers' rates.

Bi-borough director of integrated commissioning, Mike Boyle, delivered the report, which showed that while Westminster's major care contractor Bluebird was rated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) with a rare 'outstanding' result, four of the borough's biggest home care contractors had been rated as 'requiring improvement'.

He told the committee plans were in place for better oversight of spot providers.

The council's March budget warned the borough, like the rest of the UK, faces an ageing population, causing ballooning demand for care.

Committee chairman Ian Rowley said there should be no moves by Westminster to squeeze down carers' hourly rates in future.

“Other than the human cost of this there are no further savings. If local government squeezes further on these rates you will raise the system risk and something unpleasant and difficult will happen to someone," he said.

Conservative committee member Lindsey Hall said the cost of travel into Westminster was a pressure for carers and she was concerned about the borough's ability to retain staff.

“We’re facing Brexit and so many of these care workers are European, in my experience. So we have a staffing crisis ahead of us.

“Carers can’t afford to live in this city and they can’t afford to commute and it’s a crisis waiting to happen, really.”

Ms Hall suggested local young people should be recruited and trained out of school, rather than relying on foreign care workers.

Westminster's Labour opposition leader Adam Hug, who was not at the meeting, said his party was campaigning on a promise to introduce the London Living Wage (LLW) to all contractors, including home care spot providers which he said were not mandated to receive it, unlike larger, block contractors.

“It’s not only the moral thing to do, to bring in the London Living Wage, it’s also the best thing to do in terms of staff retention," Mr Hug has said.

Following the meeting, a Westminster City Council spokesman clarified that the council paid all its home care providers a market rate.

Spot contracts, which account for 30% of Westminster's providers, are rated at £15 per hour, and those contractors were encouraged to pay workers the LLW of £9.75, leaving them £5.25 for overhead and profit, the council spokesman said.

"This is not mandatory, but we would be concerned to hear if any care workers were not receiving a fair market rate for the important work they do," they said.

Westminster's headline hourly rate for block contractors was £16.71, Mr Boyle told the committee.

He also told members how during a bottleneck last year, prospective home care workers had lost job opportunities while waiting for Disclosure and Barring Service reports.

The delays in receiving the criminal record checks resulted in contractors having to use 'double handing' - two employees doing a one-person job so the person not yet cleared to work was supervised at all times, Mr Boyle explained.

The spokesman said all councils in London had experienced the delays, adding they had since been resolved.