We are live on Wednesday (January 24) from Northwick Park Hospital's accident and emergency department.

Getwestlondon has been granted access to the Harrow hospital to bring you a snapshot of a typical day at one of west London's busiest A&Es amid the well-documented pressures on the NHS.

Northwick Park Hospital’s emergency department receives more ambulances than any other hospital in London, at 120 to 130 a day.

It is part of London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust.

The trust treats an average of 1,000 people a day attending two emergency departments and three urgent care centres at Northwick Park, Ealing and Central Middlesex hospitals.

