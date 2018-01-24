We are live on Wednesday (January 24) from Northwick Park Hospital's accident and emergency department.
Getwestlondon has been granted access to the Harrow hospital to bring you a snapshot of a typical day at one of west London's busiest A&Es amid the well-documented pressures on the NHS.
Northwick Park Hospital’s emergency department receives more ambulances than any other hospital in London, at 120 to 130 a day.
It is part of London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust.
The trust treats an average of 1,000 people a day attending two emergency departments and three urgent care centres at Northwick Park, Ealing and Central Middlesex hospitals.
More beds need to be found
Meetings with staff from all of the hospitals divisions are called “bed meetings” and are held three times a day at 8.45am, 12pm and 3pm.
At the moment the hospital needs to free up 22 beds but on Monday that number rose to 50/60, so more beds need to be found.
Maeue O’Callaghaan-Harrington, divisional general manager for emergency and ambulatory care, organises the “bed meetings”, she said:
“We hold these meeting to bring all the people together to know what’s going on across the hospital. I have worked here for 15 years and I love it, but it’s the staff here who make the job, for me. They do an absolutely remarkable job day in day out, they’re all fantastic. Overall we’re improving. The number of black breaches are down - a black breach is when ambulances are made to wait for more than an hour.
“This Monday we had 8 black breaches but last month there was a day with 24. We have our busy days, we were minus 50/60 beds on Monday. On the meeting she said: this is the hub, everything that’s going on comes through here. This is where all the information is and means we know what’s going on across the board.”
Maeue added that today 95 admissions are predicted in A&E.
The reps in the meeting now have to go to their departments and chase up nursing and residential homes and packages of care to make sure the people are discharged in the near future, they chase it and nursing homes/res homes come in to check they’re okay to be discharged.
Laura Fraser emergency medicine consultant at Northwick Park A&E - "There's no normal day"
Laura Fraser, emergency medicine consultant at Northwick Park A&E, says: “There’s no normal day.”
Patients who come into A&E should be seen within fours hours.
Hospital staff meeting - Need to free up 20 beds
Staff from all of the hospital’s five divisions have met to discuss plans for the day.
The hospital is at -20 beds - Meaning it needs to make 20 beds free by discharging 20 patients.
The nine-hour wait for a bed is for people who have been seen and told they need to be admitted and have a bed.
That’s the longest time someone has had to wait, nine hours and five mins.
They are two A&E staff down for this evening which is and are contacting agencies now to get more staff.
After the initial warning that operations will be cancelled, they only had to postpone 6 and they’ve all been booked in
Hospital in 'red escalation'
10 ambulances have come into the hospital in the last hour which has led to a ‘red escalation’ and means it’s particularly busy.
There are currently 55 patients in A&E and 41 patients have been treated today so far.
See resus unit staff manning the blue light phone
Resus unit staff swap over every day. They man the blue light phone and take down details of patients being brought in by London Ambulance Service.
"It's either sink or swim here" - Resus unit doctor
John Ross, advanced clinical practitioner in training, has been working at the hospital for 5 years.
He said: “Its either sink or swim here, but I love it because it’s fast paced and constantly on the go. We’re all here by choice and that’s because we like it.”
He added: “There’s definitely been an increase of patients coming through A&E since last Christmas. We are one of the busiest in London and the LNWUH Trust covers around a million people.”
The blue light phone - resus unit backlog
London Ambulance Service calls get passed onto a control centre in Waterloo and then onto blue light phone at resus units in hospitals across the capital.
When a call comes in to the blue light phone at the resus unit - details and vitals of the patient are taken down.
Northwick Park has seven rooms and try to keep one free so they can bring the patients in straight away.
Right now it’s full and two people are on the way - three people arrived in resus in the past five minutes
The phone can get up to 40 calls each day, on a bad day.
When the rooms are full then people end up in the corridor after being assessed.
People in a better conditions get moved to different units.
See inside Northwick Park hospital ambulance bay
Northwick Park hospital receives more ambulances than any other in London - up to 130 daily.
Cathy Grimes, Senior Sister, working at the Northwick Park “pit stop”
Nurse working at A&E "pit stop" - "It’s not unusual for patients to be waiting in the corridor here"
Cathy Grimes, the Senior Sister working at the “pit stop” today, has worked at the hospital for seven years.
She said: “Every day we’re moved to a different area. It’s not unusual for patients to be waiting in the corridor here, it’s the same across all A&Es at the moment.
“We just don’t have the number of beds to deal with the amount of patients coming in, we’ve definitely been affected by the winter pressures.
“We see a high turn over of nurses working in A&E just because of the pressure the role brings. Paramedics often have to help with the patients coming in. Since we moved into this new unit (in 2014) we have seen an increase of patients and more serious illnesses.
“We have much more ambulances coming in from before.”
Pictures from A&E "pit stop"
“They call this “pit stop” - all the ambulances come in here after calling ahead first. Patients will go into bay and be assessed
Statement from London North West University Healthcare Trust (LNWUH) on coping with winter crisis
Ms Arshiya Khan, Chief Operating Officer at London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “Like other hospitals in London and across the country, we have experienced sustained pressure since Christmas. This is due to the high number of people seeking emergency medical care, combined with a much higher number of frail older patients who require social support to be discharged from hospital.
“Our staff are a credit to the Trust and the entire NHS, and they are working tirelessly to see everyone in a safe and timely manner. As always, we will triage and treat our sickest patients first. This means that some people may experience longer waits while we treat those most in need.
“We are asking our local communities to help us during this very busy time and attend our emergency departments for serious and life-threatening injuries and conditions only. If you are unsure whether you need emergency care please call NHS 111 for advice.”
On non-urgent operations in January:
Ms Arshiya Khan, Chief Operating Officer at London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “As part of our plans for winter, we significantly reduce the number of routine operations planned. This allows us to free up capacity for our sickest patients.
“Of the 3,336 elective procedures carried out to date since the start of January, six day case operations have been cancelled. All six patients have been given new dates for their procedure and we apologise to those patients affected. We have not cancelled any cancer or urgent operations.”
10 flu symptoms to be aware of
People suffering these flu symptoms this winter have been urged to stay away from hospitals:
- fever (38 degrees centigrade)
- shortness of breath or cough
- headache
- runny nose
- sore throat
- tiredness
- aching limbs
- lack of appetite
- vomiting and diarrhoea
- stomach cramps
Patients urged to call 111 before going to A&E
At 10.30am there were already 46 patients waiting in A&E and Northwick Park urges patients to call 111 before attending hospital.
Patients with flu told to keep away
London North West University Healthcare Trust which runs Northwick Park hospital has urged the public to help protect patients from flu this winter by avoiding hospital if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms.
The UK has seen a surge in infections from the influenza virus this year. Across the country, over 3,750 people have been admitted to hospital with the virus so far – but over 4.5 million people are thought to have flu-like symptoms. In most cases, these symptoms don’t require hospital treatment, but can pass influenza on to people who may be vulnerable to infection. Since December, the Trust has seen 173 people who have tested positive for flu – with 94 patients at Northwick Park Hospital, and 79 at Ealing Hospital.
Infectious diseases consultant Dr Bill Lynn said: “Influenza can be dangerous for patients who already require medical treatment. None of us would want our loved ones to be put at risk by the virus, and that’s why we’re asking for the public’s support in stopping flu from spreading wherever possible. Please help us protect our patients by staying away from hospital if you have two or more flu symptoms.”
The trust is asking patients who have a booked appointment to reschedule it if they experience two or more of ten symptoms commonly associated with flu. Those planning to visit the hospital to see friends or relatives are also asked to wait until they are symptom-free before coming in, except in an emergency. Both measures help to reduce the likelihood of spreading the virus, which can have serious consequences for patients who are already unwell enough to need hospital care.
A day in the life of one of London's busiest A&E departments
We are LIVE today (January 24) bringing you a snapshot from a day in the life of one of London’s busiest accident and emergency departments at Northwick Park hospital.
The Harrow hospital’s emergency department receives 120 to 130 ambulances a day - more than any other in London.
Its A&E and UCC take on average more than 700 patients each day and along with hospitals across the country it is currently coping with the pressures of the NHS winter “crisis”.