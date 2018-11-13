Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Health campaigners say they will fight to to re-open a ward for terminally ill patients at a north London hospice.

The 13-bed Pembridge Hospice ward in Kensington which is based in St Charles Centre for Health and Wellbeing in Exmoor Street, has been shut temporarily as Central London Community NHS Trust struggled to find a consultant after the previus one left .

Save Our Hospitals chair and former nurse, Anne Drinkell, said she is concerned the bed closure could become permanent.

She said: "It’s a budget cut in a way. It’s such an important service. So many people have used that service. It would be really horrifying if it (the ward) were to close."

"Lots of people have had contact with them for three or four years, they have seen them through their battles and their families know them."

It is used for respite care as well as palliative support, she said, and it is important that people do not have to travel too far for such services.

Ms Drinkell said she has been contacted by a concerned GP who is worried about the impact on patients.

She is taking her concerns to west London councils, councillors and MPs.

But the NHS Trust says there is no plan to close the ward permanently.

NHS Trust Chief executive Andrew Ridley told the Save Our Hospitals campaign: "We are making significant efforts to recruit either permanently or a locum, but we are struggling to find someone with the right skills."

He added: "The decision to close the inpatient service to admissions was taken by the Trust on the grounds of patient safety. The community specialist service, day service and pain clinic continues to be operational, so that we can continue to support our patients and families, the majority of whom use these services rather than the inpatient beds."

Mr Ridley told the campaigners that the Trust’s medical director and CEO are working with the Central London and Hammersmith and Fulham Clinical Commissioning Groups to come up with a solution.

He said: "Their focus is on ensuring that we continue to support the inpatient service staff through local temporary redeployment in the Trust, and ensuring the other community and home based palliative care services maintain their support of patients.

"At the same time the operational teams continue to focus on a plan to reopen the service, and are looking at alternate models of care, in the event that we are not able to source a consultant to provide medical cover for a specialised inpatient facility."