Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters setting off fireworks in a car park spilled out into a street in Harrow with people walking by – and it’s caught on video.

A call was made to police on Saturday (October 20) at 6.33pm to reports of “a number of youths” setting off fireworks at a car park in Kymberley Road.

This was the third day in less than a week officers had been called to youths setting off fireworks there, with a 14-year-old boy handed a community resolution after the first incident on October 16.

While the yobs had disappeared by the time police arrived on October 17 and 20, footage taken from the street near King’s House shows how brazen the youngsters were.

What’s in the video?

You can watch the third of three videos above, which were recorded from the street on Snapchat and have since been shared widely on Facebook groups and Twitter.

In the first video, a few youngsters are running through a car park with a quick series of three loud bangs in the background.

(Image: Twitter / @999London)

This is then followed by a second video that appears to show someone shooting a firework at someone by the side of a bus just after saying “what fam?”

Both videos are taken by someone very close to the action.

The final video is shot from further down the road and shows one person running across the road and two fireworks set off one after the other towards pedestrians on the other side.

What do police say?

A spokesman for the force said: “We are aware of issues with anti-social behaviour related to young people setting off fireworks at a car park in Kymberley Road, Harrow.

“On October 16, officers were called to one such incident and a 14-year-old boy was detained. He was dealt with by way of a community resolution.

“There have been further reports on October 17 and 20. On each occasion, no-one was present at the scene when officers arrived, and no arrests have been made.

(Image: Twitter / @999London)

“Fireworks can be extremely dangerous, and anyone caught using them improperly and endangering themselves or the wider public can be arrested on suspicion of public order and assault-related offences, depending on the circumstances.

“Incidents of anti-social behaviour can be reported via 101, Twitter @MetCC, or online. Alternatively, anyone with information can attend a local police station.”

What the captions mean

The first video is captions with the words “opps get bum”, although this is likely to be a typo.

As ‘n’ is next to ‘m’ on the keypad, the uploader may well have mean to type ‘bun’ instead – so the caption is supposed to read ‘opps get bun’, if that is the case.

(Image: Twitter / @999London)

‘Opps’ is short for opposition and refers to a rival or enemy and ‘bun’ actually means ‘to smoke’ but is often used to dismiss something or someone – for example, ‘bun going to school’ would mean ‘let’s not go to school’.

The final video is captioned ‘it’s gonna get hot soon’, which probably just means it’s about to kick off – although it could also mean the police is about to arrive.