Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver was arrested in Harrow in the early hours today (October 26) after a half-mile long police chase.

Officers were on patrol at 12.25am in Lascelles Avenue when a vehicle in front suddenly overtook another car on the wrong side of the road at around 60mph.

Despite turning on blue lights, the Ford Fiesta failed to stop until Shaftesbury Circle.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and taking the vehicle without consent.

He was also arrested on suspicion of having no insurance and driving while disqualified.

A 25-year-old passenger was arrested for allowing to be carried in a suspected stolen vehicle.

No other vehicles were damaged and both are currently in custody.

HarrowMPS tweeted: “One male arrested following a vehicle pursuit in #southHarrow . Arrested on suspicion of TDA, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, no insurance and drink drive #harrowAteam .”