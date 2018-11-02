Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men were stabbed in a quiet Harlesden street last night (Thursday, November 1).

Police say they were called by the London Ambulance Service at 8.19pm to reports of a stabbing in St Mary’s Road, close to St Matthew's CofE Church.

Officers arrived and found two men, aged in their 30s, with stab wounds on the residential street.

Both were taken to hospital but neither man’s life is in any serious danger from the injuries.

Police have not made any arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Last night’s bloodshed means six people have been stabbed in just over a week around west London.

One man in his 30s was chased and knifed in Northolt last Wednesday (October 24) and another in his 50s was stabbed in the neck in Shepherd’s Bush Green on Sunday (October 26).

There was another stabbing in Hendon last Friday (October 26) and on Saturday (October 27) a 16-year-old boy was stabbed three times in Hanworth.

If you have any information on the Harlesden incident that you think could help officers, call 101 immediately. You will not need to give your name.