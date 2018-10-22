Dozens of firefighters are tackling a fire at a coffee shop which has closed Harlesden High Street.

About 60 firefighters in eight engines are at the scene of the fire.

Part of the basement of the coffee shop, which has flats above it, is alight and a stretch of the road has been closed.

Station Manager Lucy Macleod, who is at the scene, said: "We have closed the High Street from the junction with Park Parade and Nightingale Road, so there is a lot of traffic in the area as it's a main thoroughfare.

"We would advise drivers to avoid the area if possible."

The brigade was called at 12.40pm. Fire crews from Willesden, Park Royal, North Kensington, Acton and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Follow our live blog below for updates as firefighters tackle the fire: