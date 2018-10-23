Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hammersmith & Fulham Labour councillors have demanded local Tory MP Greg Hands resign over his stance on Brexit.

But the Chelsea & Fulham MP in turn accused the borough leaders of "hypocrisy" and "daft, playground politics".

The council's Labour majority voted to censure Mr Hands for not supporting the local People's Vote campaign calling for a second Brexit referendum.

They demanded his resignation and a by-election to replace him during Wednesday night's full council meeting (October 17), saying he was not representing the views of his constituents.

70% of Hammersmith & Fulham voters backed remain, and 69% of Kensington and Chelsea voters.

Hammersmith Labour MP Andy Slaughter has backed the People's Vote campaign.

Mr Hands voted remain in 2016, but has since stated he believes Brexit can work.

The Labour side's motion criticised his support for the Institute of Economic Affairs thinktank's free trade proposal unveiled in September, which the councillors claimed could see a hard Irish border reinstated.

Mr Hands, who was not present at the meeting, afterward labelled the censure motion "Labour hypocrisy at its worst," adding only nine Labour MPs voted for a second referendum in the Commons last year.

The junior trade minister quit his position in June so he could oppose the expansion of Heathrow Airport.

"Are Labour in H&F seriously suggesting that the 253 Labour MPs who didn’t vote in favour of another referendum also resign and cause a by-election? This is daft, playground politics at Council Taxpayers’ expense,” he said.

The People’s Vote Campaign is made up of over 100 grassroots groups from across the country who are actively campaigning in their area for a People’s Vote on the final Brexit deal - whatever it consists of.

On Saturday, October 20, 700,000 people attended a huge march in central London demanding the vote.