Stranded Londoners are being rescued by firefighters as major flooding takes hold of parts of Hackney.

A burst water main has completely flooded an underground car park on Lea Bridge Road.

Firefighters have used an inflatable boat to rescue a man from a flat and a woman from a shop.

Crews are using pumps to remove as much water as possible.

Station Manager Jason Frisby said: “Firefighters are working hard to reduce the impact of the burst water main on local homes and commercial properties.

“In conjunction with Thames Water and the Environment Agency the clean water is being diverted into the River Lea. We’d ask people to avoid Lea Bridge Road and surrounding area where possible.”

Four fire engines from Homerton and Stoke Newington fire stations are at the scene. Two fire rescue units from Bethnal Green and Euston are also at the scene. Around 40 firefighters are in attendance.

The Brigade was called at 8.49am.

