The Great British Bake Off may be over but you can always rely on one of the great British bakeries to step forward with something new.

We’re talking about Greggs, of course, which has a new festive menu coming out soon and it includes pigs in blankets as a side dish all by themselves.

Our sister title Chronicle Live reports that the pots of pigs in blankets are priced at £2 each and will be on sale along with the rest of the festive menu from November 8.

The popular chain is also bringing back the Festive Bake – a crunchy crumb-topped pastry filled with chicken, onion, sage and sweetcure bacon in a sage and cranberry sauce.

Doesn’t sound bad does it?

There's even a pigs under blankets baguette too.

It's described as a "twist on the classic pigs in blankets". It is filled with pork sausages, sweetcure bacon, pork, sage and onion stuffing and a cranberry and port sauce.

Priced from £3, the baguette has 573 calories.

Other products on the festive menu include Christmas lunch soup; turkey, bacon and cranberry rolls; salted caramel lattes; mince pies and cheddar cheese and chutney toasties.