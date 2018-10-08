Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gunshots were heard near a primary school in Greenwich during the morning school run.

Police were called to the scene in Old Pearson Street at 8.30am today (October 8) and found bullet casings.

John Wolfe Primary School, which has a centre for up to 15 deaf children, is just yards away from the scene.

Nobody was injured in the street but a man believed to be in his 20s turned up to hospital later with a gunshot wound.

His injuries are not believed to be life changing or life threatening at this point.

Detectives from the Met’s Trident unit are leading the investigation.



No arrests have been made and enquiries into the incident continue.



Anyone with information should call police on 101 with reference number 1483/08OCT.