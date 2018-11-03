Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the most common complaints we get from our readers is about rubbish.

It’s a problem across London and just last week some pretty horrific pictures from Newbury Park in east London - one of which is above - showed piles of full bin bags and furniture unceremoniously dumped in a back road.

Fly-tipping rears its ugly head all too often in west London too despite crackdowns on the selfish and lazy individuals who cannot be bothered to go to their local dump.

Here are some of the worst we’ve seen in recent months – we hope you aren’t eating while you’re reading this.

More than 7 tonnes of waste in Harrow

(Image: Harrow Council)

Triangle Care and Maintenance was caught on camera dumping around seven and a half tonnes of rubbish, which cost Harrow taxpayers £4,177.64 to clear up.

The firm was fined £51,000.

The incident was so severe that waste started to spread into the River Pinn and endanger both the environment and wildlife around the Hatch End playing field, off Uxbridge Road, where the rubbish was dumped.

Just look at it!

Mountains of rubbish near Uxbridge

(Image: Buckinghamshire Waste Partnership)

An Earl’s Court company was fined just under £5,000 for its role in this shameful epidsode.

Mountains of rubbish were discovered after travellers were evicted from a field in Old Rectory Lane, in Denham, in March.

It was so bad the landowner had to pay £50,000 to get the entire mess cleaned up.

A 'shanty town'

(Image: RBKC)

The most recent case this year was in Earl’s Court.

Kensington and Chelsea Council described it as one of the worst incidents of fly-tipping ever seen and likened what was found to a "shanty town". It was such a bad state, there were even rough sleepers found living among the piles.

poll loading Which is the worst fly-tip here? 0+ VOTES SO FAR The dump in Newbury Park The heap in Harrow The tip near Uxbridge The Earl's Court 'shanty town' The pile from Pinner

Travelling for the fly-tip

One Pinner fly-tipper put the miles in for this fly-tip – travelling all the way to Romford to dump their rubbish.

This one was caught on CCTV, with a truck without number plates emptying building materials in heavy duty bags from his truck onto a private site 30 miles east of his Pinner home.

If you're wondering how Ealing didn't make the list, here's a reminder of how bad it can be in the borough.