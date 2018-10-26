Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A “cold and calculated” killer who brutally murdered a transgender woman is facing a long prison sentence after his own mum called the police.

Jesse McDonald, from Hounslow, was found guilty by a jury at the Old Bailey today (October 26) of murdering Naomi Hersi at his home in Haslemere Avenue.

The 25-year-old met Naomi through a swingers website and claimed he had been held against his will by Naomi and raped - despite there being "no evidence" of this having happened.

McDondald’s 18-year-old girlfriend, Natalia Darkowska, found out what he had done when she walked in and saw her dead body.

But instead of leaving, Darkowska, of Barons Crescent, in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, helped McDonald clean up the blood and was found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

How the killer and his victim met on a swingers site

McDonald had been with his girlfriend in Wiltshire on March 12 and came back to London at around 10pm.

Within 45 minutes, McDonald logged on to fabswingers.com and got in touch with Naomi behind Darkowska’s back.

At 10.48pm, McDonald had a seven-minute phone call with Naomi and said he wanted to get to know her sexually.

They spent three days together and McDonald mostly ignored his girlfriend’s texts and calls, replying once on March 14 saying he’ll “explain later”.

On March 15 McDonald and Naomi went back to his home in Hounslow and this was the last time Naomi was seen alive.

At 1am the next day, McDonald texted Darkowska, saying that he had "been an idiot" and that he had "not cheated" but had "got addicted to a nasty drug" that he claimed he’d never had before.

He continued to message Darkowska saying "got a big drug dealer … lying across my floor right now … won’t wake up".

Claiming not to have slept in three or four days and that he had had a knife held to his throat at times by Naomi, McDonald also confessed to taking methamphetamine and crystal meth, and gave the impression that he was in danger.

He also claimed he had been given the drug GHB.

When Darkowska arrived on March 17 after her boyfriend’s claims he had been in danger, she found Naomi’s badly wounded body in an en-suite bathroom.

But instead of leaving immediately and calling 999, Darkowska got down and helped to clean up the bloody mess.

The web of lies the killer told his mum

During the time they had been cleaning, McDonald had phoned his mum and lied to her, saying he had gone to meet somebody who did not turn out to be who he was expecting to meet.

He continued lying by saying he could not remember everything that had happened but that he had been chained up for days, drugged with GHB and repeatedly raped.

He claimed he had escaped from them by leaving with one of the group who pretended to be very feminine but was actually very violent and would now not leave his room.

McDonald described confronting Naomi and claimed that she had grabbed him around the throat tightly before glancing at a pillow.

Thinking she was going to smother him with the pillow, he hit her over the head with a bottle, cutting her.

He claimed he was fighting for his life for six hours, during which he picked up a knife and repeatedly stabbed Naomi, killing her.

Following this conversation, McDonald’s mum called the police.

'Nobody will look for her'

On March 18 at 10.15am McDonald used Darkowska’s phone to call the owner of the Hounslow home where he lived.

He told the owner that he had been kidnapped and he had not slept for six days. He also said he had been drugged and asked the landlord to attend as there had been a fight.

At 10.42am he called his landlord again to tell him that if he cleared up the room he would be given a designer watch.

He called a third time at 10.46am and again at 10.50am.

It was during the fourth call to the landlord that he confessed he had killed someone. He claimed that nobody would look for the person he had killed.

Found in a rug

Less than 10 minutes after the fourth call, police and London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived at the Hounslow property and found Naomi’s body in the bathroom covered with a rug.

She was pronounced dead at 11.20am.

The murder weapon, a knife, was found in the bottom of the shower next to her body.

Officers tracked McDonald’s phone to the Park Hotel, in Teddington, and arrived at 2.35pm.

As officers were asking which room McDonald and Darkowska were staying in, the pair were leaving via the rear of the property where they were stopped by officers and arrested on suspicion of murder.

When interviewed by police McDonald continued to claim he had been bound and raped.

On March 19, a post-mortem examination at Fulham Mortuary found the cause of death to be multiple stab wounds to the chest and neck.

Naomi had also suffered stab wounds to her arms, legs and back.

The next day, McDonald was charged with the murder of Naomi Hersi and Darkowska was charged with perverting the course of justice.

'A cold and calculated killer'

Detective Inspector Tom Dahri, of the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: "From day one of this murder, McDonald has spun lie after lie and tarnished the name of the victim by calling her the vilest names in front of her family.

"McDonald completely fabricated that he was kept against his will at Naomi’s address and there was no evidence whatsoever that he had been raped by her.

"This was simply smoke and mirrors to portray himself as a victim. He is a cold and calculated killer who involved his girlfriend in attempting to clear up the mess that he had made. I am very pleased the jury saw through his tissue of lies.

"Naomi will be very much missed by all who knew her, but most especially by her family. The investigation team would like to thank our partners from the LGBT communities for their support and guidance during this investigation.

"Finally, the past few months have been extremely difficult for the Naomi’s family who have had to hear some very painful details about the murder.

"The loss of a loving child has had a devastating impact on the victim’s parents and siblings who are still struggling to come to terms with their loss. I hope that today’s conviction brings them a measure of comfort."

McDonald, of Haslemere Avenue, will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, November 1. Darkowska will be sentenced on Friday, November 16.