Photos show a shed fire in a Willesden garden spread and appeared to damage a large trampoline before firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Fire crews were called to Ilex Road, in Willesden, as the shed fire got out of control and went into a back garden on Monday morning (November 5).

Photos taken from the back of a neighbouring house show large flames across the garden a lot of smoke rising into the sky.

According to a photographer the fire started in a garden shed and the flames quickly took hold.

The London Fire Brigade was called at 10.50am and on arrival it took the crews 16 minutes to get the fire under control.

(Image: Le-Ric Easton)

There were two fire engines sent to the scene from Park Royal fire statiion and nobody was reported to have been injured.

David Nathan went to take photographs of fire crews outside the front of the house after he was sent images of the fire by his friend.

(Image: David Nathan)

“I spoke to a fireman outside and he said the fire spread to a trampoline in the garden,” Mr Nathan said.

“I see these kinds of things happen around London but nobody knows how this one started.”