A sick pervert who sexually assaulted girls on their way to school has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Enfield man Mohammed Marinov, 27, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one of outraging public decency on Friday, September 7, at Wood Green Crown Court.

He was handed his prison sentence on Friday, September 28, at the same court.

Marinov sexually assaulted four girls, some in school uniform, and a woman between January 25 and May 2 this year and was finally arrested on June 8.

What did he do?

His first victim was a 18-year-old woman travelling on the 279 bus from Ponders End to Waltham Cross on January 25 at 6.30pm.

As she stood on the busy bus, near to the luggage rack, Marinov stood beside her and during the journey she felt her jacket being lifted and she was sexually assaulted.

The victim was shocked and scared and did not know what to do or how to tell anyone. She finally got away from him when a seat became available.

Marinov then told the victim to allow an elderly woman to sit in her seat. She moved and stood near the luggage rack, where he again sexually assaulted her.

When she reached her destination, she ran from the bus and hid behind the bus shelter.

His next victim was just 14 and boarded a 279 bus at Ingersoll Road on February 2 to make her way to school in Enfield.

When Marinov boarded the bus he began to stare at the victim and stood close to her, making her feel uncomfortable. He sexually assaulted her and got off the bus at the Enfield Highway bus stop.

A 15-year-old girl got on a 279 bus at Nightingale Road with her brother and friend at 7.45am on February 21.

The bus was busy so she stood in the disabled bay area. Marinov also stood in this area and brushed his hand against her.

The victim initially thought this was accidental.

A few minutes later he sexually assaulted her, forcefully enough to make her jump forward. She was able to move away from him when passengers got off the bus at the next stop.

His fourth victim, a 16-year-old girl, got on a busy 34 bus at 8am on March 12 at the Great Cambridge roundabout area.

She was standing in the middle section of the lower deck when she felt something repeatedly touch her bottom. As she tried to move away Marinov sexually assaulted her. She then got off the bus.

Some victims wearing school uniform

Three days later at 8.50am, Marinov exposed himself to a 17-year-old girl on the 102 towards Bounds Green

She sat on the upper deck and Marinov boarded the bus and sat on the seat parallel to her. Out of the corner of her eye she noticed Marinov exposing himself.

On May 2 at around 8:10am a 16-year-old girl boarded a 34 bus near the Millfield Theatre with her friend. The bus was busy and Marinov stood directly behind her and pressed himself against her.

At the time of the assaults some of the victims were dressed in their school uniforms. All the victims reported the incidents shortly after the attacks.

In addition to his prison term, he was ordered to comply with Sexual Offender Requirements for ten years and he was served with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

'Compete disregard'

Detective Sergeant Edward Coleman, from the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “Marinov is an offender who has shown complete disregard to these victims, carrying out brazen and predatory assaults that left the young victims extremely distressed.

“I would like to thank all the victims and witnesses in this case for coming forward and finding the courage to speak about what happened to them. As a result of the reports received, the Metropolitan Police Service, working in partnership with Transport for London, were able to link all the offences and identify this serial sex offender and bring him to justice.

“We hope this sentence serves as some small comfort to the victims in knowing Marinov has been punished for the crimes he has committed. If anyone has been a victim of sexual offences on London’s buses, I would urge them to report the matter.”

'This behaviour is not tolerated'

Siwan Hayward, Director of Compliance and Policing at Transport for London, said: “The predatory actions of Marinov were appalling.

“With our partners in the Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police we are committed to eradicating sexual offences from London's public transport.

“We commend the victims for reporting and supporting the police investigation.

“This case sends a clear message that this behaviour is not tolerated on our network and offenders will be caught and have to face justice for their disgusting crimes."

Unwanted sexual behaviour on the transport network will not be tolerated and all sexual offences are taken very seriously.

Always report incidents of this nature to the police. If you have any information please dial 101, but in an emergency always call 999.

The Metropolitan Police Service launched the 'Report it to stop it' campaign with Transport for London, the British Transport Police and City of London Police, which aims to further increase the reporting of unwanted sexual behaviour on public transport in the capital.

You can report incidents here .