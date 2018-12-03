Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 52-year-old man has died from his injuries three days after a hit-and-run crash in Enfield.

The pedestrian was struck by a car in Chase Green Avenue, near the junction of Bycullah Avenue, just after 5pm on Wednesday, November 28.

He was taken to a north London hospital, where he sadly died from his injuries on Saturday (December 1).

His next of kin have been informed, the Metropolitan Police have said.

The driver of the car involved in the crash did not stop at the scene.

Detective's from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are leading the investigation, and are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who may have dash-cam, or private home CCTV footage of the incident and the surrounding area to come forward.

DC Darren Case said: "The driver involved in this fatal collision fled the scene, and left the victim seriously injured on the road.

“He tragically died from his injuries, and we are investigating the circumstances and who the driver is.

"To help us with our inquiry, we would ask anyone who may have any information about the collision or the driver, or any other material that could assist our investigation to contact us right away."

The Serious Collision Investigation can be contacted on 020 8597 4874. Alternatively, call police on 101 quoting CAD 5408/28NOV18, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.