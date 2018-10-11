Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A trespasser who made his way onto the tracks at Eastcote Station was carrying a knife, police have said.

The Metropolitan line was briefly suspended between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge at 4pm until about 5.30pm and severe delays remained yesterday (October 10).

The British Transport Police Network Response team tweeted the trespasser was armed with a knife and stopped by officers.

They tweeted: “We’re glad to report that a suspect armed with a knife was detained after making off from officers onto the tracks at #Eastcote underground station earlier this afternoon.

“Again, another example of great teamwork with @metpoliceuk , @BTPLondon and @NPASLondon .”

The train service was back to normal from 6pm with only minor delays, according to the Metropolitan line Twitter account.

The man was arrested and no injuries were reported.

