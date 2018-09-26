Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of East London (UEL) is a public university teaching undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes.

Around 17,000 students from 135 countries make up the universities large community - with a large percentage coming from the local area.

Spread across three campuses in East London, the university offers a wide range of degree courses in the arts, sciences, business, healthcare, education and sport.

Here's a quick guide to help you learn more about the university.

What courses can you study at the University of East London?

(Image: PA)

The UEL offers more than 150 undergraduate and 130 postgraduate courses.

There is a huge range, from accounting and finance and advertising to criminology, film and interior design.

Here's just a few more: animation, architecture, biochemistry, civil engineering, computer game design, urban dance, economics, fashion design, hospitality management, law, nursing, policing, sports therapy, journalism and tourism management.

The full list can be found here: www.uel.ac.uk/subjects .

Who goes to there?

According to the Sunday Times Good University Guide 2018 , half of first year students arrive with A-levels, with a similar number being being 21 years-old or older on entry.

Half of undergraduates come from working-class backgrounds, with many from East London's ethnic minority communities.

Half the student population are the first in their family to take up higher education.

Where is the university campus?

UEL is spread across two campus areas in the Docklands (near Royal Albert Dock) and Stratford (close to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park).

The Stratford campus includes a new library, learning centre, laboratories and computing services. There's also a restaurant, bookshop and Student Union cafe-bar.

Nearby is the university's University Square Stratford is where its law, criminology, dance, performing arts, MBA courses are based.

Its facilities include hi-tech lectures theatres, performance spaces and studios and a simulated courtroom for mooting experience.

On the Docklands campus on the River Thames features lecture theatres, seminar rooms, a 24/7 library, a multimedia production cenrte.

Other features include a library, sports centre, shop, nursery, bar and student lounge. It's also where some 1,200 students live in the campus student village.

How does the UEL rank compared to other universities?

88th on the Guardian University League Table 2019 , up from 107th in 2018.

109th on the Complete University Guide league table for 2019 .

114th on the Times/Sunday Times Good University Guide 2018 , up from 123rd the previous year.

601st-800th in The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2018 . 151st-200th in the Young University Rankings 2018.



What sports facilities does the university have?

The Docklands Campus features the university's £21 million SportsDock facility.

Dubbed a "world class sports centre" it hosted Team USA at the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Inside it features two indoor sports arenas, a 120-piece gym, dance studios, sports therapy clinic and outdoor pitches.

Student membership can costs as little as £8.50 a month.

The university also has 24 sports club covering football, basketball, cricket, hockey, athletics, rugby, rowing, netball and tennis.

What student accommodation is available?

(Image: PA)

UEL prides itself on being one of the few London universities to offer on-campus accomodation.

Its halls of residence - know as the student village - are by the river on the Docklands campus.

Students can pick from the West and East villages that include a mix of en-suite and studio rooms.

En-suites feature shower, loo, single bed, storage space, desk, chair, phone and network connection point.

Studio roomshare similar but come with cook for yourself on the combi oven and hob and store food in the fridge freezer.

More information for students on housing is available here: www.uelunion.org/advice/housing , while details of room types are here: www.uel.ac.uk/accommodation/roomtypes .