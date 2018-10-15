Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blurred county lines and a pretty confusing century of expansion and renaming have left some residents in Romford unsure where their town is.

Some put it firmly in east London while others say it’s still part of Essex, just as it once indisputably was a very long time ago.

Our sister site, Essex Live , did some digging and got to the bottom of a fairly long-winded and definitely confusing history to pin Romford on one side or the other once and for all.

Bear with us, this will make sense by the time you reach the end.

Essex or London? Let’s settle this

Originally, Romford was part of an ancient parish called the Becontree Hundred of Essex, an area including Harold Wood and Collier Row.

Then, in 1965, it became part of the newly-created London Borough of Havering, which combined the former Municipal Borough of Romford and the Hornchurch Urban District.

The name comes from the Royal Liberty of Havering, which covered the area broadly but had been abolished back in 1892.

But Romford became a separate parish within the Liberty in 1849. In 1894, the new local government act created the Romford Urban District.

It all changed again in the 1930s when people began moving to the edge of London and the Essex border.

This is when the Romford Urban District expanded to include Havering-atte-Bower and Noak Hill and was made into the Municipal Borough of Romford in 1937.

But the municipal borough was scrapped in 1965 and Romford became part of the Hornchurch Urban District.

Confused? Here’s a timeline to help you wrap you head around it.

Time Line Romford's history between Essex and London Ancient parish It started off as a parish called Becontree Hundred of Essex 1849 Romford becomes separate parish within the Royal Liberty of Havering 1892 Royal Liberty of Havering abolished 1894 Romford Urban District created 1930s More people begin moving to Romford 1937 Municipal Borough of Romford created 1965 Becomes part of Hornchurch Urban District and finally removed from Essex Today It's in London, just about

So, finally, Romford was later removed from Essex and is the north section of the London Borough of Havering in Greater London.

So Romford is very much in a London Borough, although many residents refer to the strong connections to Essex.