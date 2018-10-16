Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The East London Mosque is one of the oldest and largest in London.

Thousands of Muslims worship at the mosque - which includes the London Muslim Centre and Maryam Centre - on Whitechapel Road.

During the month of Ramadan it is estimated a quarter of a million worshippers flock to the centre.

Alongside the huge main prayer hall, the centre's services include religious advice and counselling, lectures, marriages, funerals, arabic and islamic studies, social welfare support and charitable activities.

Where is the East London mosque?

(Image: PA)

The East London Mosque is at 82-92 Whitechapel Road, E1 1JQ.

The London Muslim Centre can be found next door at 46 Whitechapel Road, E1 1JX.

How to check the prayer timetable?

(Image: PA)

The East London Mosque runs a live prayer timetable on its website homepage, that covers the five daily prayers: www.eastlondonmosque.org.uk

Users can adjust the date on the calendar to check future prayer times.

The mosque also provides an adhan (call to prayer) radio service for worshippers.

It is open for all of the five daily prayers and has space for male and female visitors. Two thousand people can fit in the main prayer hall, with space for a further 2,00 in the adjacent London Muslim Centre.

What are the mosque opening hours?

(Image: PA)

The East London Mosque is open every day from 10am to 10pm.

The London Muslim Centre is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 10pm and Saturdays and Sundays, 9.30am to 10pm.

Where are other mosques in London?

(Image: PA)

There are hundreds of mosques and masjids spread across London.

This useful website maps out their various locations.