Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Dartford Crossing to the east of London allows drivers to cross the River Thames between Kent and Essex.

Made up of two tunnels and a bridge, the crossing sees thousands of vehicles cross every day.

A lack of capacity means its often hit by bad traffic , particularly when accidents or bad weather close routes.

Motorists are required to pay a small charge every time they use the crossing.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about paying the Dart Charge.

What is the Dartford Crossing?

(Image: PA)

The crossing comprises of two tunnels and the Queen Elizabeth II bridge.

As the only permanent crossing on the Thames in the East of London, it is used by up to 160,000 vehicles a day.

It spans the river as the A282 (connecting to the M25 ) from Purfleet in Thurrock on the north side, to Dartford in Kent on the south side.

The west tunnel opened in 1963, the east tunnel in 1980 and the bridge in 1991.

Each tunnel is 1,430m long, while the cable-stayed bridge is 137m high and 450m long.

When do you have to pay the Dart Charge?

(Image: PA)

Every motorist using the crossing must pay the Dart Charge for every time they cross.

Toll booths were removed from the crossing some years ago and a number plate recognition system picks up vehicles.

The charge applies between 6am and 10pm every day - including weekends and bank holidays.

The charge must be paid for by midnight the day after a crossing.

You can also pay in advance or by setting up an account.

How much does it cost?

(Image: PA)

This depends on what vehicle you are driving and if you have an account.

Motorcyclists or those on mopeds or quad bikes can cross for free.

Cars, motorhomes and minibuses with nine seats or less must pay £2.50. With an account this falls to £1.67 (this will rise to £2 from October 1, 2018).

Buses, coaches, vans and other goods vehicles with two axles are required to pay £3, reduced to £2.63 with an account.

Large vehicles with more than two axles have to pay £6 to cross, or £5.19 with an account.

How do I get an account?

(Image: PA)

Drivers can set up two different types of account to help with paying the Dart Charge.

Registering for a pay-as-you-go account does not give you any discount, but simply allows someone to register there vehicle and for a charge to be automatically debited from a bank card.

Setting up a pre-pay standard or commercial account entitles you to the discounts listed above. Accounts must be linked to a debit and credit card and standard accounts must start with £10 credit.

You can set up an account online , via the post , or over the phone: 0300 300 0120.

How else can you pay?

Motorists can also pay for the charge with cash at your nearest Payzone store or over the phone: 0300 300 0120 (Lines are open 5am to midnight every day. Textphone number is: 18001 0300 300 0120.

Are there any other discounts?

Yes, if your car is exempt from vehicle tax because you're disabled you don't have to pay the charge.

Residents of Dartford and Thurrock can pay £20 a year to cross as many times as they like or pay £10 for 50 crossings, plus 20p for each extra crossing.

The discount can be applied for online or by post .

What happens if you don't pay the charge?

You will receive a £70 fine that must be paid within 28 days.

This falls to £35 if paid within 14 days or rises to £105 if you don't pay the original fine.