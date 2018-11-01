Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Balancing a large art book on her knees, she slowly flicks through the thick pages, which are weighed down by dried paint and glue. The bright and textured paper is home to an array of colourful dress designs and pictures of the Eiffel Tower, carefully painted in different colours and styles.

When I first met Sade Biggs, I was surprised to hear she was 16-years-old.

She is quiet and humble but when I asked to see her beloved textiles book, there was something raw and young in the way she shrugged with a modest smile and rushed out of the family sitting room to retrieve her pride and joy.

When she was six years old, Sade was diagnosed with narcolepsy and cataplexy, a rare medical condition which triggered Sade to fall asleep for up to 24 hours at a time. She could be eating, riding a bike, in a maths class or brushing her teeth, when the sudden wave of drowsiness hits her, her mum, Dana Thompson explained.

Sade could even be sat at the kitchen table with her eyes open but inside, she is in 'sleep mode'.

Medication has improved her symptoms but for the past 10 years, Dana has been at loggerheads with Hackney Council, which she argues has failed to provide specialised support for daughter - until she was finally given an Education Health and Care Plan (EHCP) seven months ago.

The 46-year-old is now one of four families taking the local authority to court to reverse its already approved 5% budget cut to its Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) budget.

Hackney Council argues the reduction in funding reflects financial pressure from central government, however Dana argues that Sade's right to receive adequate educational support was a battle from the beginning.

A decade fighting for educational support

"We have all been affected in different ways," said Dana, sitting in her Hackney Central home.

The mother-of-three quit her job as a customer service supervisor when she found out the extent of her daughter's struggles at school. It was this moment when she "plummeted" into fighting for the educational support she believes Sade should have received years ago.

In 2008, Dana made her first application for Sade to receive an EHCP, a crucial council-provided document which outlines the provisions a child with educational needs or a disability should receive in school, such as home to school transport and one-to-one support.

Without this document, a school is not obliged to provide any specialised support, regardless of if the child has obvious additional needs.

Sade would regularly fall asleep in class and wake up part way through the lesson to dozens of faces staring at her, making her feel confused and embarrassed.

It didn't take long for the condition to impact her school work and in secondary school she began to fall behind in class. Despite her mum forking out for extra tuition, there was too much to catch up on outside of school hours and at the age of 15, Sade was marked 'ungraded' in English.

Despite her daughter's struggles which began impacting her self esteem and mental health, Dana claims that every time she applied for her daughter to receive an EHCP, she was met with a brick wall.

She said that during the next 10 years, she requested four times to Hackney Council, only for each request to be rejected without explaination.

Dana claimed she asked Hackney Council to prove the reason for the multiple rejections last summer but despite the severity of her daughter's condition and impact on her schooling, she was told that the paper work was lost.

A 'traumatising' school life

"We wanted her to have a classroom assistant or one-to-one tutor because she'd miss so much work in class, especially maths and English. She would suddenly wake up and not know what was happening," Dana said.

"Sade was given medication but she reacted badly, she would get blisters and vomit, she was going through a really hard time.

"When she was 15-years-old, she said she needed help so we got her a tutor to help with maths and English but it was too expensive to carry on.

"She started experiencing bullying, the other students somehow found out about her grades, it was a difficult time for her but she carried on going to school, she really wanted to learn."

Dana said her daughter became "traumatised" by the prolonged bullying and she found it harder to make friends and be accepted in school.

"She is such a humble child, her approach isn't like other 16-year-olds. She doesn't have the same social life," Dana continued.

"Her nine-year-old sister, Sasha, will just carry on playing if she falls asleep during a game, she is use to it. If Sade falls asleep while holding some sweets, they'll be gone by the time she has woken up because Sasha will have eaten them," she chuckled.

Finally in February 2018, Dana's fifth request for her daughter to be given an EHCP was successful and Sade began getting one-to-one support at school.

Now, Sade is flourishing at a new college with the help of her newly assigned teaching assistant and has taken on her mum's passion for fashion and design - however it doesn't make up for the lost years, said Dana.

Fighting against 'unlawful' budget cuts

The mother is one of four families fighting to revoke Hackney Council's 5% reduction in SEND funding and will be represented by lawyers from public law and human rights firm, Irwin Mitchell, who argue the decision was not consulted upon and is ultimately "unlawful".

The group are the third in the country to take such action, after two mums in Bristol successfully overturned £5 million savings and families from Surrey crowdfunded a judicial review to reverse the county council's plans to reduce funding by £21 million.

The solidarity among families up and down the country has triggered a national movement and almost £11,500 has been raised through a crowdfunding page and a single parent from Portsmouth is the latest to follow suit.

"I feel so let down, Sade has gone through so much at such a young age," Dana said.

"It is emotionally draining. Last year I was going through some educational psychology reports and they made me so sad. You can't deny the affect it has on you.

"It makes me sad that we had to fight so much.

"We need to speak up and have our views heard, it's a really serious situation. We need more people to know about this and raise awareness.

"If it's happened to us, it must be happening to other people in other areas, it's unfair on the children and the parents who don't know they can challenge it and who are struggling. They are suffering in silence."

"Sade had to endure 10 years of this, I don't feel scared to take the council to court at all."

Taking the budget battle to the court room Families in Hackney created a crowdfunding page in April 2018, demanding the reversal of the 5% reduction in funding and reached its £2,000 target in just 48 hours.

Six months later, more than £5,000 has been raised and crowds of well wishers joined the families in a packed court room at the Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday (October 31).

According to Irwin Mitchell, Hackney Council was warned over its high exclusion rate among secondary students with special educational needs by Ofsted inspectors.

It was added in court that the council did not consult or ask schools to provide information over the possible impact a 5% reduction in funding could have on students and provision of support.

However, Hackney Council said it is committed to providing support to SEND students and the reduction in funding is a result of increasing financial pressure from central government.

The legal cases have triggered a national movement and a single parent from Portsmouth is the latest to create a fundraising page to take the city council to court over SEND provision.

What the council has to say

Councillor Chris Kennedy, Hackney Council cabinet member said: "The claimants in this case and the council are on the same side, in that we both want all children in Hackney to have the very best start in life, and for them to receive the education and support they deserve.

"This court case doesn't address the fundamental issues that have led to councils up and down the country facing bankruptcy in their efforts to fund one of the most important services they provide.

"The only thing that will really make a difference is for the government to adequately fund special needs education.

"Local authorities have been trying desperately to maintain SEND funding at existing levels, but the government has effectively frozen funding since 2011, despite significantly expanding the criteria of young people that funding must support," he continued.

"In Hackney, we now support over 40% more young people with EHC plans and spend over £6m more on plans than five years ago. We are using reserves to fund this but this is clearly not sustainable.

"The Chancellor's budget earlier this week was an opportunity for the government to show that they are listening to concerns from councils, schools and parents up and down the country - and provide the funding we all desperately want and need.

"I'd urge the Department for Education (DfE) to revisit this as a matter of urgency."

Hackney Council was approached for comment regarding Dana Thompson's claims.