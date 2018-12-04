Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There has been a death at a Tube station this morning (Tuesday, December 4).

Mile End station was evacuated following reports of a person on the tracks.

Witnesses reported seeing a huge emergency response inside and outside the London Underground station, as passengers were urged to clear the area.

Despite descriptions of paramedics trying to save a casualty on the tracks, it has sadly been confirmed that a person died.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed someone had died just after 11am on Tuesday (December 4).

She said: "We were called at 10:14am today (December 4) to Mile End Station to reports of an incident.

"We sent an incident response officer, an ambulance crew and a motorcycle responder to the scene.

"We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART) and London's Air Ambulance.

"Sadly, despite the efforts of our medics, a person died at the scene."

Joe, who tweets from the account @CFCDavies_, said he had never heard so many sirens during the response in a bid to save the person on the tracks.

He said: "Just got evacuated at Mile End. Coppers screaming for everyone to leave.

"On a bus now away from it all but never heard so many sirens in my life. Proper uneasy feeling."

