A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed outside a London train station.

One entrance to Ilford station was closed on Friday (November 23) after an incident at around 9.45pm.

One witness, who uses the Twitter account @stanikzai_19, said they saw an officer "in blood" at the front of Ilford station in east London on Friday night (November 23).

A British Transport Police officer was taken to hospital with stab injuries and has since returned home to recover.

Now a man has been charged with three offences in relation to the alleged attack.

Daniel Adeyemi, aged 24, of Bedford Road, Ilford, has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer, possession of a bladed article and common assault against another police officer.

Adeyemi has been remanded in custody to appear at City of Highbury Magistrates' Court on Monday (November 26).

